Police awaits a report to conclude causes of deaths; coroner spoke of polytrauma | Minas Gerais

The Civil Police (PC) reported this Sunday morning (7) that the samples of genetic material from the victims involved in the air crash that killed Marília Mendonça and four other people they arrived at the Instituto Médico Legal, in Belo Horizonte, to carry out alcohol and toxicology tests using state-of-the-art equipment.

At a press conference at the IML this Sunday, the experts said that all the forensic and investigative work began at the scene of the incident, but that some additional exams are required to complete the expert reports.

Experts said that fluids, blood, urine, organ, viscera and tissues, for example, will be analyzed and that the result should come out between ten and 15 days.

On Saturday afternoon (6), the CP announced that the investigation at the scene of the accident had been completed and that the next steps involved listening to witnesses who followed the moments that preceded the crash.

At a press conference, the coroner in charge claimed that the victims had suffered multiple trauma, but the CP awaits the finalization of the reports to conclude the cause of deaths. The survey is expected to be completed in 30 days.

