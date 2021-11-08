Police sublieutenant arrested after shooting 18-year-old youth in Fortaleza – Security

A man identified as Reginaldo Alves da Silva, Lieutenant of the Military Police (PM), was arrested after killing the 18 year old neighbor and shooting a friend of the victim of 26, this Saturday night (6), in the Paupina neighborhood, in Fortaleza. According to witnesses, 18-year-old Diogo Lima dos Santos was arriving home when he was attacked.

The PM allegedly shot at the two young men, who were on a motorcycle on Antero Quental Street. The other boy – who did not have his identity disclosed – was shot in the leg and was rescued to a hospital unit.

According to the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) the PM was off duty. After the arrival of Security Forces at the scene of the crime, the soldier was taken to the 30th Police District (DP) and fined in the act of murder.

He was then taken to the Military Prison. “A team from the Department of Homicide and Protection of Persons (DHPP) and the Forensic Investigation of the State of Ceará (Pefoce) were also at the scene. Witnesses were heard and the Civil Police teams continue with the investigations into the case,” says the SSPDS.

According to family members, the victim’s mother had been the police’s tenant for 11 years. An aunt reported that the young man was a friend of the suspect. Diogo leaves a two-year-old daughter and a wife, pregnant with the couple’s second child.

In an interview with Green Seas System during Diogo’s wake this Sunday (7), Hilda Helena dos Santos vented about the loss of her son and commented that the suspected PM used to be a friend of the family.

“He took Diogo to the stadium, to the beach. He grew up with him. Was it just waiting for my son to grow up to do this with him?”, questioned the victim’s mother.

Violence history

Diogo’s relatives and residents of the region said the security officer has a extensive history of cases of violence, in addition to drug use. Recently, he reportedly shot his own nephew, who even went to Diogo’s wake this Sunday and said he was “very ashamed”.

Maria Ivoneide dos Santos, aunt of the young man who died, reveals that the PM was never denounced because people were afraid of reprisals. Relatives ask that the policeman be arrested.

“Because he was a PM, we were scared. We never got involved and kept it quiet, then look what happened, right. He killed my nephew, a person he always knew.