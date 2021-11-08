Poster shows Dr. Octopus, Green Goblin and more

Sony Pictures has unveiled an unreleased poster of Spider-Man: No Return Home, the hero’s third solo film played by Tom Holland and which will be part of the MCU.

The image brings Holland’s Spider-Man at the center of many dangers, chief among them the claws of Doctor Octopus — Alfred Molina, who played the villain in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 (2004), will reprise the role.

However, there are many others easter eggs in this Spider-Man: No Return Home poster. At the top right, for example, is the Green Goblin! As far away as the image is, we can assume it’s the same version that Willem Dafoe brought to life in Sam Raimi’s first film. Check out the image:

Image: Sony Pictures

Other elements that catch the attention are: a lightning bolt in the background (Electro’s calling card) and a sand smoke that obviously says that Sandman will come back to haunt Spider-Man in the movies.

When does Spider-Man: No Return Home come out?

Spider-Man: No Back Home is set to premiere on December 16, 2021. For more, see everything we know about the feature so far.

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our pages on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | Follow Victor Aliaga on Twitter, TikTok and on Instagram.