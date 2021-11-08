Prayer for Sicupira, strength of the cast and “finals” at the Brazilian: behind the scenes of Athletico’s victory | athletico-pr

Hurricane players didn’t let the moment pass. Defender Thiago Heleno asked to speak in the locker room after the match and organized a prayer round for Sicupira.

– We are very sad. The athletic man lost a great idol — Alberto Valentim, at a press conference

The biggest tribute to the Athletico idol came on the field. With goals from Marcinho and Pedro Rocha, Hurricane returned to winning the Brazilian Nationals after six rounds.

– The athletes who enter during the match have been very important. They were important to get the draw against Flamengo. And today again. Congratulations to everyone. They gave us strength and did not let the team fall physically and technically – said Alberto.

Alberto extolled the strength of the cast. The coach praised the players who are entering the second half and changing matches. In the last round, Athletico was looking for a draw in the final moments and, this time, closed the victory score already in stoppage time.

The coach said that the next matches of Hurricane for the Brazilian will be “final” and that it is a goal of the club to get the best possible position in the championship.

– We are the only team that is playing three competitions. We have to reinforce how important everyone will be. We will have some finals. We are treating all Brazilian games as decisions. It’s not a speech. Everyone needs to be ready to go in and do the job – asked Alberto Valentim.

Hurricane returns to the field this Wednesday, in front of Ceará, at 6:30 pm, at Arena da Baixada. With the victory over Bragantino, Athletico moved up to tenth place and is nine points behind Corinthians, the first team in the G-6.

