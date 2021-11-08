President of Cruzeiro demands isonomy of Mineirão in relation to the presence of fans in the stadium | cruise

The situation involving Cruzeiro and Mineirão due to the presence of the public in the match between the club from Minas Gerais and Brusque, this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, is still hot. The president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, in a video, expressed indignation with the situation and demanded isonomy from the administration of the stadium.

The president questions the argument presented by Minas Arena, the administrator of Mineirão, which claimed to have no capacity to carry out the operation of the game. He mentioned the situation at Atlético-MG, which has a contract with the stadium, unlike Cruzeiro.

One day after the release of 100% of the stadium’s occupation by the Municipality of Belo Horizonte, the stadium received 56,624 people for a match between Atlético-MG and Grêmio. Thus, the stadium would also be able to operate at maximum capacity in the Fox game.

The president says that the presence of only 7,000 fans was never agreed. He detailed that this was the initial sales charge and that the numbers would be updated as they were sold.

In the minutes of the meeting held between Cruzeiro, Federação Mineira and Mineirão, the expected audience is 22,500 people. However, there is an observation that says “the host club reserves the right to change the public forecast, informing the authorities at least 48 hours in advance, enabling the adequacy of the necessary human and logistical resources”.

The president said that Cruzeiro continues to seek alternatives so that more fans can go to the stadium to support the team. So far, around 35,000 tickets have been sold.

Mineirão sent a note to the report commenting on the statements made by the president of Cruzeiro. The stadium administration claims that Cruzeiro knew of all the limitations during the conversations and that the audience of 35 thousand people was agreed together. See the full note below.

Mineirão informs that, in conversations with Cruzeiro, we decided, together, to hold the game this Tuesday, 9th, for a capacity of 35 thousand people.

Due to the pandemic, companies that work with events were disorganized after months without working and thousands of professionals were left without a job, even changing their profession. Some event providers went bankrupt during the period. The operational restriction is necessary for Mineirão to provide a service that guarantees people’s safety and positive experience. That we do not give up.

To solve the problem, the security company is openly recruiting vigilantes. Today, there is a shortage of approximately 600 security guards with up-to-date recycling. Within the legal requirements to run larger and sequential operations as is the case this week.

Mineirão fulfills its contractual commitments, as in the case of Atlético games that were contracted in a game package until the end of the year, ensuring predictability in planning.

Cruzeiro, when contacting us, knew about the possible limitations of schedule and staff. Negotiations with the heavenly club have always been done in a joint and constructive way for decision-making.

To solve the problem, we are working together with the company responsible for security, recruiting new professionals to work in our operation and increasing the number of people capable of meeting the demand. Starting tomorrow, we will publish information on our website www.mineirao.com.br so that professionals interested in job opportunities can apply to recompose the workforce.