President of Cruzeiro demands permission for maximum capacity in Mineirão: “We are outraged” | cruise

Cruzeiro changed its tone in front of the impasse to release more public for the match against Brusque , in Mineirão. The 35 thousand tickets, available, have already been sold. The president of Raposa, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, stirred up the spirits and said, on Sunday night, that he was outraged with the situation and demanded maximum capacity for Tuesday’s match, by Série B.

+ Cruise News

+ Cruzeiro is an audience record holder in the Mineirão era

– In its stands we grew and became the biggest crowd in the state, including the biggest audience in the history of Gigante. And it is to receive this huge crowd that we are waiting for the current administration of Mineirão to take a stand on the release of more space for an important game next Tuesday. We are outraged, we want maximum capacity and we will do everything for it – wrote the leader in a statement.

Cruzeiro also published a statement on its official profile, on social networks, and said it is willing to give up part of the profit, if a new load of tickets is sold.

– We want maximum capacity and are willing to give up an important part of the profit from new sales. We will continue doing everything we can for our fans. We await the Mineirão for new entries.

The initial capacity for the match was 22,500 people. Began to be expanded last Friday due to height demand. However, this Sunday, it was informed by the club that the maximum capacity would be 35 thousand people. At that time, there was no question about the limitation. The reason? “Specific legislation on safety”.

1 of 3 Cruzeiro fans in Mineirão — Photo: Vinnicius Silva/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro fans in Mineirão — Photo: Vinnicius Silva/Cruzeiro

Because, according to Cruzeiro, there will not be enough time for a relay of security officials between the game of rivals Atlético-MG and América-MG, this Sunday, and that of Raposa, on Tuesday.

“Consecutive matches in a sports arena require a rotation of employees for safety, which, after the pandemic, BH does not support at this time”

According to the club, even if it was scheduled even before the release, it would not be possible to play the game. So far, more than 25,000 fans are guaranteed for the match against Brusque.

There is an explanation for the impasse. Cruzeiro has a specific agreement with Mineirão. Atlético-MG has an annual contract with the stadium, which makes it, according to a statement released by Mineirão, to have a predictability in the planning to assemble the necessary team.

2 of 3 Cruzeiro fans in Mineirão — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Cruzeiro fans in Mineirão — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

Mineirão also justified that, due to the pandemic, companies providing services were demobilized. According to the administration, there is a gap of 600 security guards in the market. The stadium administration said that Cruzeiro was aware of the limitations.

See the official note from Mineirão:

Mineirão informs that, in conversations with Cruzeiro, we decided, together, to hold the game this Tuesday, 9th, for a capacity of 35 thousand people.

Due to the pandemic, companies that work with events were disorganized after months without working and thousands of professionals were left without a job, even changing their profession. Some event providers went bankrupt during the period. The operational restriction is necessary for Mineirão to provide a service that guarantees people’s safety and positive experience. That we do not give up.

To solve the problem, the security company is openly recruiting vigilantes. Today, there is a shortage of approximately 600 security guards with up-to-date recycling. Within the legal requirements to run larger and sequential operations as is the case this week.

Mineirão fulfills its contractual commitments, as in the case of Atlético games that were contracted in a game package until the end of the year, ensuring predictability in planning.

Cruzeiro, when contacting us, knew about the possible limitations of schedule and staff. Negotiations with the heavenly club have always been done in a joint and constructive way for decision-making.