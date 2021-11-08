Procon notifies Uber and 99 for increase in race cancellation

Applications are notified to clarify increase; Uber denies having reduced drivers’ earnings and 99 claims that the cancellation rate is below 5%

A recurring complaint from users of transport applications, race cancellations were in the sights of Procon-RJ.

Due to the high rate of registered complaints, the agency filed a notification against Uber and 99, who provide this service, so that they can provide clarification on the complaints.

Until October this year, Uber had 773 complaints, above the 770 registered in 2020 and the 593 in 2019. The 99 registered 225 complaints, against one registered last year and 85 in 2019.

Other cases reported by the agency include the change of route and drivers who warn that they will not take the trip, making the passenger be forced to cancel and pay the fee determined by the applications.

“Excessive cancellation makes the quality of services poor. We want to know the reason for the cancellations” points out Igor Costa, president of Procon Carioca.

In a statement, Uber denied having reduced the gain of drivers, which could be one of the causes of the increase in cancellations, and claimed that the demand has been greater than the number of drivers available to provide the service. The company also stated that it is implementing initiatives to promote market rebalancing.

99% already stated that the cancellation rate in 2021 is below 5% and that, given the rise in fuel prices, it readjusted the gain of partner drivers from 10% to 25%.



