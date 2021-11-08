Public mobilizes for Marília Mendonça to win the Multishow Award

Marília Mendonça (photo: Replay/Instagram)

The death of



Marília Mendonça



last Friday (05/11) Brazil stopped in the last few days. Tragically, she and four other people who were in a twin-engine plane died after the aircraft crashed in the region of Caratinga, Minas Gerais. Among the many tributes that the singer has been receiving, fans of other artists such as IZA, Ivete Sangalo and



Luisa Sonza



they are mobilizing for something even bigger.

Marília was running for the



Multishow Award



2021 in the Singer of the Year category, one of the most important awards. In it, the queen of suffering would dispute the prize with Luísa Sonza, Ivete Sangalo, Anitta and Iza. The audience of the other competitors has been organizing and asking for the category’s awards to be dedicated to her.

Fan club pages of several Brazilian singers, competitors or not, are organizing mutiros of votes in favor of Marília, which would make her the big winner in a posthumous way.

I ask everyone to please vote for Marília Mendonça, to win the award for best singer in the Multishow Award! pic.twitter.com/jsTIBXjDRi — Athilas/Peek Podcast%uD83D%uDCE3%uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7 (@AthilasRes) November 6, 2021

This year, no one deserves to receive the “Singer of the Year” award than Marília. For all she’s accomplished, for the legacy she left. Soon we will be doing collective efforts for her to take the prize, we are counting on you for that! %uD83D%uDDA4https://t.co/OfQCIz5fko — Anitta Crave %u2764%uFE0F%u200D%uD83D%uDD25 (@AnittaCrave) November 6, 2021

His songs, among the most recent and the first hits, such as Infiel (2016), took a good part of the



TOP 50 Brazil on Spotify



and its latest release, the song





Fan club





, in partnership with the Mistresses



Maiara and Maraísa



, is the most listened to on Brazilian Youtube in recent days.