Public mobilizes for Marília Mendonça to win the Multishow Award

Marília Mendonça (photo: Replay/Instagram)

The death of

Marília Mendonça

last Friday (05/11) Brazil stopped in the last few days. Tragically, she and four other people who were in a twin-engine plane died after the aircraft crashed in the region of Caratinga, Minas Gerais. Among the many tributes that the singer has been receiving, fans of other artists such as IZA, Ivete Sangalo and

Luisa Sonza

they are mobilizing for something even bigger.

Marília was running for the

Multishow Award

2021 in the Singer of the Year category, one of the most important awards. In it, the queen of suffering would dispute the prize with Luísa Sonza, Ivete Sangalo, Anitta and Iza. The audience of the other competitors has been organizing and asking for the category’s awards to be dedicated to her.

Fan club pages of several Brazilian singers, competitors or not, are organizing mutiros of votes in favor of Marília, which would make her the big winner in a posthumous way.

His songs, among the most recent and the first hits, such as Infiel (2016), took a good part of the

TOP 50 Brazil on Spotify

and its latest release, the song

Fan club

, in partnership with the Mistresses

Maiara and Maraísa

, is the most listened to on Brazilian Youtube in recent days.