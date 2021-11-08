Quadrilha embezzled millions of reais from cloned accounts with help from bank branch managers | Fantastic

On the morning of last Thursday, November 4th, the peace of one of the most popular luxury resorts in the country was about to be broken. It was six in the morning when agents from the Special Operations Group of the Civil Police of Pernambuco invaded the luxurious bungalow with a daily rate of 5,000 reais.

They arrested Max William Gonçalves Campos, o Mineiro. Max is accused of financial fraud, embezzlement, fraudulent misrepresentation and conspiracy. Officially, he doesn’t have a job, but in his bank account he kept almost a million reais.

While Max was arrested in Pernambuco, more than 2,000 kilometers away, other members of the gang were also awakened by agents of the Veritas Operation.

Operation Veritas: Scammers Laundered Fraud Money With Gems and Cryptocurrencies, Police Say

In Rio de Janeiro, the Civil Police spent more than a year investigating the gang and discovered a scheme that, in the last few months alone, moved more than 13 million reais. They developed a sophisticated structure that involved the participation of bank managers, two Military Police, one Civil Police, and lots of technology.

According to the investigations, everything was commanded by Eduardo da Costa Pereira, known as Frango or Edu Miami. On social networks, he presented himself as a businessman and investor. But that wasn’t the source of so much money. From a commercial office in Niterói, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, he commanded a real coup center.

In the investigation that led to Eduardo’s arrest this week, what surprised the police was the use of information extracted from the police’s own databases.

The scheme worked like this: a sergeant and a captain of the Military Police accessed the system and identified possible victims for the coups. And a Civil Police, also from Rio, was looking for data on dead people. The three forwarded the information to Eduardo. Afterwards, the gang activated its members inside the banks: managers who participated in the scheme. Criminals used cloned credit cards and checks with signatures identical to the originals.

They will answer for criminal organization, money laundering and embezzlement, among other crimes.

In a statement, the Brazilian Federation of Banks, Febraban, said that the institutions are committed to the constant improvement of the institutions’ security systems, to guarantee the efficiency of the daily financial operations of millions of Brazilians. And that banks work in partnership with police forces to help identify and punish criminals.

Eduardo da Costa Pereira’s defense states that he is awaiting the start of the criminal proceedings and access to the records to make a statement. Fantástico was unable to contact the defense of Max William Gonçalves Campos.See the full report in the video above.

