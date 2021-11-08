Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 to be released later in November

It shouldn’t be long before we see the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 launch. After the insider Digital Chat Station pointed out that it would reach the world in late November without giving the exact details, Qualcomm recently posted a page on its website revealing that its event Tech Summit will be held between November 30th and December 2nd.

There is no confirmation on the website that points to the Snapdragon 898, but it is a curious coincidence, since according to the informant on Weibo the SM8450 (the Snapdragon 898) with the Samsung 4nm process will be released this month, while the SM8475 (perhaps the Snapdragon 898 Plus) will be released in mid 2022.