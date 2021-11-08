R$3.3 million is the prize of Quina’s 5700 Raffle today (08)

Top Stories

Learn how to generate a ticket on Picpay

This Monday (08) at Cash Lotteries will perform the draw 5700 gives quinine, which awards the winners with more than R$ 3 million reais. The main prize was not awarded, therefore, he accumulated and sums this large amount of money.

In addition, the jackpot is estimated at R$1,155,000, which will be distributed to the 5-number matchers. In the last draw, none of the players hit the 5 tens and the prize accumulated for the Quina draw that takes place today. Still, the lucky one who guesses 4 numbers can win nearly half a million dollars in prize money.

See here: Lotomania has accumulated and will have a R$2.4 million prize in the 2234 draw today

Quina accumulated

In Quina’s last bet, no player was awarded the 1st lane. Thus, the amount to be drawn in the main prize by the Caixa Lotteries can make up to 3 millionaires today, as it accumulated in the last game. In addition, if there is no winning player in any or any of the bands (1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th), the prize money will accumulate for the first band, with 5 hits.

The participant who hits 5 dozens in the 5700 contest can become the newest millionaire in Brazil and take home the amount of R$1,155,000.00 that will be paid by Caixa Lotteries. Additionally, Quina’s second prize range with 4 hits has an estimated prize of almost half a million reais. In addition, those who match 2 or 3 numbers can win the cash amount of R$330 thousand in each of the bands.

Also check: Lotofácil’s 2367 raffle has an estimated prize of R$1,500,000.00 today

Find out how to compete for Quina’s 5700 raffle prizes

The player can select from 5 to 15 of the 80 numbers available to compete for prizes in Quina’s contest this Monday. The minimum price to bet is only R$ 2.00, in which the participant can choose 5 numbers.

The greater the number of numbers assigned, the greater the chances, therefore, the price of the bet. For example, a player who marks 6 numbers pays $12.00, but increases his probability of being correct by 6 times the chance of winning the jackpot in Quina’s 5700 draw.

To play, the participant must go to the lottery terminals and bank branches of Caixa Econômica Federal. However, you don’t need to leave home to place bets as CEF’s digital channels are available to place bets by tablet, cell phone or computer. Bets can be placed by Free app available for Android and IOS systems.