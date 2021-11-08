Grêmio hired Rafinha on the recommendation of Renato Portaluppi. However, the coach ended up leaving even before the player arrived. Since he arrived, the left-back has been involved in several controversies at Grêmio.

We can remember the GreNal in Gauchão where he managed to fight with Yuri Alberto and was sent off along with the Colorado striker. We can also remember the pagoda where he was caught fraternizing at a time of crisis for the tricolor.

But what has drawn negative attention to him now is his insistence on fighting the ball boys. All the time, the full-back gets involved in a mess with those responsible for putting the ball back in the field.

Rafinha x Gandula in Grêmio and Santos:

Rafinha x Gandula in Inter and Grêmio:

CONFUSION IN GRENAL [PARTE 1]! 🔥🔥🤬🤬 Rafinha ‘came together’ from Internacional’s gang, and the colorado players don’t like it at all… Then you’ve seen it, right… #Brasileirão2021 pic.twitter.com/CBxiF6dQ3d — TNT Sports Brazil (@TNTSportsBR) November 7, 2021

But at GreNal 434, in addition to getting involved in a mess with a ball boy, the full-back also missed Inter’s goal, because he didn’t follow Taison, who went free on the full-back’s back and scored the only goal of the match.

Rafinha’s failure in Internacional’s goal:

Edenílson gets up, Rafinha doesn’t follow and Taison opens the scoreboard in the classic! International 1×0 Guild pic.twitter.com/Q0ynpal3X2 — rout Info (@rout_info) November 6, 2021

Rafinha, enemy of the ball boys, failed and compromised the Grêmio

Rafinha seems to be liked by a good part of the group. But on the field, he hasn’t delivered good football and off the field he lives in trouble, whether with ball boys, referees or journalists. In other words, if Grêmio were to look at the cost-benefit ratio of this hiring, it was very bad.

Vanderson has no way of being Grêmio’s reserve for Rafinha to play, the Grêmio youth base in a few minutes on the field did more than the veteran full-back throughout the game. So, if Cortez hadn’t been sent off the wing duo to face Fluminense, it would have been Vanderson and Cortez.

