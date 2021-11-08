Raphael Veiga guarantees maximum delivery for Palmeiras to win the Brasileirão – 11/07/2021

Author of a great goal, the second in the victory by 2-0 over Santos in Vila Belmiro, midfielder Raphael Veiga said that Palmeiras still trusts the title of Brasileirão. After the 30th round match, today (7), he guaranteed maximum delivery until the end of the competition, even with the Libertadores final dispute midway.

“I’ve always said that, of course Atlético have a difference, but we still have games to play and we’ll do our part, try to win and deliver our maximum. In the end, we’ll see how the situation is. There’s nothing lost,” told TV Globo on the field trip.

In good phase, the midfielder was also asked about a possible call-up for the national team. Without hiding the desire to be there, Veiga said he was focused on helping Verdão.

“I’m not the one who decides. I’ll always respect the decision of Tite and the staff of the Brazilian team. But my focus is to work to get there, with my feet on the ground, taking advantage of and enjoying what I have today, which is Palmeiras . Seeking to evolve with each game, with each training session. Who knows, in the near future, I’ll be there,” he said.

Palmeiras got their fifth straight victory in the tournament and returned to second place, with 55 points, 10 less than the leader Atlético-MG.

The club’s next match will be against Atlético-GO. At home, Verdão welcomes Dragão this Wednesday (10), at 20:30, in a confrontation of the 31st round of the Brasileirão.