Raphinha jokes about misspellings in honor of Marília Mendonça: “‘S’ de saudade” | english football

Who saw the tribute of the forward Raphinha to Marília Mendonça after the goal in Leeds United’s 1-1 draw with Leicester may have noticed a small error. The Brazilian wrote the singer’s last name wrong. But not exactly. After the match, the player, called up by Tite for the next team games, joked about the small slip.

“Mendonsa with an ‘S’ for longing. Right or wrong, you will never be forgotten, queen”, said Raphinha.

Raphinha commented on the admiration for the singer from Goiás, one of the biggest names in country music in recent years, who died last Friday in a plane crash.

– These last few days have been very sad. When I found out what had happened, I was very shaken. I couldn’t believe it. He wasn’t so close to Marília Mendonça, but he admired her a lot. Since I was a child, my family and I have always been very connected to the world of music and what she had been doing since she was little was something special. He was a different person with a unique talent. It revolutionized the segment and was quite loved by everyone. Always with high spirits and irreverence.

Raphinha scored five goals in 10 games for Leeds United this season. He is the team’s top scorer in the Premier League. He leaves this Monday for São Paulo, where he will be performing for the games against Colombia and Argentina. Featured in the last triple round of qualifiers, the striker hopes to maintain his level.

– Now, I change the focus and start thinking about the Brazilian team. We have important and very tough games ahead. I hope to continue doing my job, always with my feet on the ground, in order to help our country in the next rounds of qualifying – said the Brazilian.