Record and Globo promise new war for audience starting next week

THE Globe is willing to hold as many audiences as possible at the premiere of a place in the sun, this Monday, November 8th. The network will put a longer-than-usual chapter for a premiere, all because of a bold strategy from the record.

Bishop Edir Macedo’s channel is announcing in commercial breaks a special chapter of Genesis on Monday, with the intention of stealing part of the public interested in the story of the twins lived by Cauã Reymond.

The first chapter of Um Lugar ao Sol will start at 9:30 pm, right after Jornal Nacional. Lícia Manzo’s plot will occupy no more than 1 hour and 35 minutes of the grid and will end around 23:05. Then the Secret Truths rerun.

Genesis will start at 9:00 pm and even though the production has a certain time to finish to make room for “When it Calls the Heart”, at 10:00 pm, there is no certainty that the time will be met.

By far

Who will see the confrontation from a certain distance is SBT, which at 9.30 pm will follow with Carinha de Anjo and save the debut of Se Nos Esquem, the first Mexican soap opera on the schedule after more than a decade of independent productions, for an opportune moment .

Televisa’s production would replace the series A Usurpadora, an audience failure that ended last Friday night (5). The postponement was due to the low rates.

Unpublished

Um Lugar ao Sol is Globo’s first new telenovela in the nine o’clock range since the end of the second part of Amor de Mãe, in early 2021.

The telenovela starring Alinne Moraes and Andréia Horta will be on air until March of next year, when the Marinho family channel guarantees the premiere of the Pantanal remake.