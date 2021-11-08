Reddit is transforming, the arrival of web 3.0

For over a year Reddit has been working on transforming its Community Points into blockchain tokens. Its intention is to make its communities more interactive by giving both decision-making and monetary power to its users.

According to Rahul, a Reddit engineer, this project will soon be ready and 500 million users will have contact with the world of cryptocurrencies. In addition, these points will help the community to make decisions, as well as divide subreddits in case of disagreements.

This transformation in social media interaction, going far beyond like-minded reactions, marks the evolution to the so-called web 3.0, putting much more power in the hands of its users. After all they are the most important part of any platform.

A Reddit engineer highlighted this Wednesday (3) that the use of the blockchain by the platform will make 500 million users have contact with cryptocurrencies. Today cryptocurrency-related subreddits such as r/Bitcoin and r/CryptoCurrency are already very active.

“It’s time to take back control. Make the internet truly open and free. Give each of us ownership of what we are using.”

This is yet another evolution caused by cryptocurrencies, allowing users to interact financially with content creators freely. As well as making decisions regarding the future of their own communities.

This transformation is known for the migration from web 2.0 to version 3.0, which, among other points, is closely linked to decentralization. Reddit’s first announcement highlighted the use of ERC20 tokens on Ethereum, and they seem to be following this plan despite current high network rates, looking for second-tier solutions like Arbitrum.

In addition, Reddit recently opened two positions for engineers, Android and backend, both related to an “NFT Platform”. Marking another stage of modernization as many people and companies are entering this market.

Content creators will benefit most

Reddit is not the only one implementing solutions to make its social network more enjoyable for its users. Twitter recently implemented a Tips system using Bitcoin’s lightning network, allowing content creators to receive donations from their followers.

However, it is necessary to highlight the difference between the paths of these two platforms. While Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, aims to just use Bitcoin, Reddit seems to be working more openly with its own tokens, meaning its success is completely tied to its own platform.

Finally, we are experiencing the first steps towards a more decentralized internet where users themselves are rewarded for their efforts to generate content and attract audiences to the platforms they use.