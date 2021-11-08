Honda Civic. (Photo: Disclosure / Honda)

As already discussed here in Garage 360, the Honda Civic, one of the best known and most successful sedans in Brazil will no longer have its production in the national industry.

Currently, the civic is in your 10th generation, which will be replaced in 2022, possibly with a substitute imported from Mexico. In the meantime, let’s remember the trajectory of the sedan!

5th generation: 1992

We can consider that the history of the Civic in Brazil begins in the 1990s, when the then president, Fernando Collor, authorized the return of car imports to the country. Thus, many brands returned to invest in the Brazilian market. And, on that occasion, Honda starts its new operation in Brazil.

The Civic arrives more precisely in Brazil in 1992. During this period, the sedan was in the 5th generation. The model had modern lines for the time and refined. In this case, the features also stood out for being more rounded than those of the 4th generation Civic.

6th generation: 1997

In 1997 we have the first Honda Civic manufactured in Brazil. It was an innovative car for the time, as it had very different equipment. The concept was the full versions, for example: LXB-MT, LX-MT, LX-AT, EX-MT and EX-AT.

In the 6th generation, the Civic already featured safety technologies: ABS brakes and dual airbags.

7th generation: 2000 to 2005

At the end of 2000, the 7th generation Civic is launched in Brazil, as a 2001 model. The versions were: LXB-MT, LX-MT, LX-AT, EX-MT and EX-AT.

The highlights were due to unprecedented features for the time: flat floor for rear seat occupants, modern design, more interior space, larger trunk volume and more efficient engine, etc.

In 2003, Honda was already celebrating the production of 100,000 models produced by the Civic. And in 2004 and 2005, the model underwent a new design update.

8th generation: 2006 to 2008

Going to April 2006, Honda brought to the Brazilian market New Civic. The new model marked a break in the sedan segment. Thus, it establishes itself as a new reference in technology and design.

The 8th generation Honda Civic (represented by the New Civic) represented an advance in relation to other sedans at the time. That’s because the model stood out for its futurism with bolder lines. In addition to a panel with innovative information for the time and two driver-controlled displays

In 2007, Honda presented the most powerful model produced in series in Brazil: the Civic Si. This sedan had a 2.0 i-VTEC engine with 192 hp, a six-speed manual transmission and a super sports package for the occasion.

The Civic Si, in its interior, also drew attention for its panel with red lighting and shift light, as well as sports seats with red stitching.

A year later, in 2008, the brand reached the important milestone of 300 thousand units manufactured in Brazil.

9th generation: 2012 to 2015

This generation came with more innovations. In this case, in terms of equipment, greater internal space and an innovative, completely new and elegant design.

Furthermore, it was the introduction of the 5-inch i-Mid media center – something practically unheard of in 2012.

In 2014, “new life” to the Honda Civic. The model won a new 2.0 i-VTEC FlexOne engine. In addition, it reached the mark of 500 thousand cars produced in Brazil.

In 2015, the sedan only received some visual touches, but won the FlexOne system for the entire line.

10th generation: 2016 to 2019

In August 2016, the new Civic Generation 10 marked one of Honda’s boldest projects. It was the most complex renovation of the model in its entire history.

With that, the 10th generation Honda Civic becomes an extremely more sophisticated automobile for its time. Also, more spacious, safer and more technological.

The mechanical part was also highlighted. Acceleration and braking performance, linear power and energy efficiency were eye-popping. Thus, it was the first Honda model to bring the turbo engine with CVT transmission to Brazil.

2020/2021: latest update

Going into 2020, 10th generation, we have the latest Honda Civic update. The 2020 line brought news in design, technology and comfort. In this way, an even more complete and differentiated sedan.

In addition, the new LX version appeared – with total safety, quality and comfort from the Civic family and considered one of the best cost-effective models in Brazil in its segment.

2021: uncertainties

Now, a new generation of Honda Civic is still uncertain in Brazil. Out of production in the country, the model may come from Mexico. Or, we will have the “substitute” Honda City. It remains for us to wait and follow up here, in the Garage 360!

