Renato Augusto doesn’t train in the field; Willian advances in recovery at Corinthians | corinthians

The Corinthians squad performed again this Thursday morning, after the victory over Fortaleza, last Saturday. The only unexpected casualty of activity in the field was Renato Augusto, who stayed with the physiotherapists throughout the period.
Renato demands greater care from the club’s medical department, but he has no injury and should not be a problem for this Wednesday’s game, at 7 pm (GMT), against Atlético-MG, in Belo Horizonte, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship .
Whoever acted for 45 minutes or more in the victory warmed up on CT Joaquim Grava’s lawn and then went indoors to complete the regenerative work. Therefore, Tuesday will be the only working day with the full group. The reserves had collective in a reduced field.
A probable Corinthians to face the leader of the Brasileirão has: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Du Queiroz and Giuliano; Róger Guedes, Gabriel Pereira and Renato Augusto. The defensive midfielder Cantillo presented himself to the Colombian team and is embezzled.
Willian usually participated in the warm-up with the ball at Corinthians
Willian advances in recovery
Injured since October 15, Willian took an important step in the process of recovery from a problem in the posterior muscle of the left thigh: on this Monday, he began the transition phase with physical preparation and should start doing specific exercises on the field.
The expectation is that he will gradually return to training with the group and be reinstated. This Monday, he even participated in the warm-up with the ball.
