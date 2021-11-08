Researchers find 1st possible planet outside the Milky Way

An international group of astronomers has detected what may be the first exoplanet observed outside our galaxy, says Salvador Nogueira in Folha de S.Paulo.

Planet outside the Milky Way?

The size of the detected star would be similar to that of Saturn, and it would be resident of galaxy M51, located 23 million light-years from here, close in the sky to the northern constellation Ursa Major. And until then, let’s agree, nothing strange. The weird thing is which object that planet would orbit around. We’re talking about a binary X-ray.

It is a double star, one of which has already exploded and has become one of two possible stellar corpses: a black hole or a neutron star.

By gravity, this dead star is swallowing matter from its still-living neighbor, and, in the process, generating a disk of gas and dust around it. By spiraling towards the compact object, this matter becomes a powerful X-ray emitter.

Researchers led by Rosanne Di Stefano of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics thought it would be quite possible that there were planets around these stars, as planets around neutron stars have been found in our Milky Way. (By the way, the first exoplanets detected in the history of astronomy, in 1992, orbited one of these stellar corpses, not a star in its active phase, like the Sun.)

Following their reasoning, they assumed that some of these systems would be so aligned that the planet would pass ahead of the compact X-ray-emitting star, temporarily blocking the flow.

Such a transit could be detected as a “blink” in X-rays, even at colossal distances, such as those separating other galaxies.

