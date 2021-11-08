Reserve, top scorer Jô goes well and consolidates as Corinthians waiter in recent games | corinthians

Jô has been bitter on the Corinthians bench for five games, but is the owner of the squad’s artillery in 2021, with nine goals, and also a waiter, with six assists. The forward, by the way, was decisive in the recent victories against Chapecoense and Fortaleza, both after 40 minutes of the final stage.

This season, even, the experienced striker is the player with the most direct participations in goals.

The most recent against Fortaleza, last Saturday. Jô made the pivot for Cantillo to open the scoring against the team from Ceará, 41 minutes into the final stage, in a play that also involved Róger Guedes.

Of the last five games on the bench, in three Jô lost his position to Guedes as the most advanced man in the attack. In the two most recent ones, Renato Augusto was the role of shirt 9, contrary to those who defend that the midfielder should be the brain of the team in his sector.

Against Chapecoense, Jô also entered the final stretch of the game, 29 minutes into the final stage, and was decisive for the positive result. At 54, Adson took a corner kick, Jô deflected it, and Guedes completed it to the back of the net.

– In the second half, patience began to occur. We had to develop it. On the other side we had a powerful, strong, qualified opponent, and if you keep making mistakes, you give your rival more chances. It was a great virtue of the team, the changes were well made, they boosted the team, but the virtue belongs to the athletes, on the field. The full stadium helped us a lot – said Sylvinho, not mentioning Jô by name, but referring to the changes made to the team.

The coach, in both games, was criticized for the team’s initial line-up and for the collective performance in the final stage, and twice managed to correct the team based on the changes made between half-time and the end of the duels. Jô fits precisely in this role, alongside, for example, Cantillo.

In the season, Jô played 44 matches and is close to completing 3,000 minutes on the field. He is Corinthians’ second best finisher in the Brasileirão, only behind Róger Guedes, with 16 shots in 24 matches (Guedes has 12 shots in 17 duels), according to Footstats.

In artillery, Gustavo Mosquito is right behind with six goals and Guedes with five. In assists, the next one after Jô is Fábio Santos, with four.

With Jô at their disposal, Corinthians returns to the field this Wednesday, to face the leader Atlético-MG, at 7 pm (GMT), at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, for the 31st round of the competition.

