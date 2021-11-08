Rico will give Dayane the power of the flame

Rico Melquiades was the winner of the Fire Trial of the week for “The Farm 13” (RecordTV) and now, with the lamp in his hand, he will have one power and chose to give the other to Dayane Mello.

The power of the red flame gives you two options: earn five thousand reais and keep the remaining one, or earn ten thousand reais and indicate the fourth farmer. The power of the yellow flame, on the other hand, will only be revealed on Tuesday, the day of the formation of the garden.

Without knowing details of the powers, the influencer considers giving Day the red light and the model guided him to prioritize: “If it’s money, get money, if it’s immunity, get immunity, get the guy** you want and the other one you give to me and then I decide”.

Rico was in the dispute with Gui Araujo and Bil. As the game dictates, the losers needed to pull someone to the stall and chose Dynho and Tiago, respectively.

The Farm 13: The pedestrians who have already won the fire test and took the lamp

1 / 7 1st winner: Bil Araújo A Fazenda 2021: Bil Araújo won the first fire test of the season Play/Playplus two / 7 2nd winner: Rico Melquiades A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades won the second test of fire in the reality show Play/Playplus 3 / 7 3rd winner: Mileide Mihaile The Farm 2021: Mileide gains Trial of Fire and grants the power of the red flame Play/PlayPlus 4 / 7 4th winner: Bil Araújo The Farm 2021: Bil is the winner of the Trial of Fire Play/PlayPlus 5 / 7 5th winner: Tiago Piquilo The Farm 2021: Tiago wins the lamp test Play/Playplus 6 / 7 6th winner: Gui Araujo Farm 2021: Gui Araujo wins the fire test and wins the lamp Play/Playplus 7 / 7 7th winner: Tiago Piquilo The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo once again won the trial by fire Play/Playplus