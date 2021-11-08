Rico wins the Fire Trial and takes a lamp

Rico was the winner of Fire Trial of the Week for “The Farm 13” (RecordTV), held this Sunday afternoon. The pawn was in the dispute with Gui Araujo and Bil, who are automatically in the stall.
Now, with the lamp, the power of the red flame will give Rico two options: earn five thousand reais and keep the remaining one, or earn ten thousand reais and indicate the fourth farmer. The power of the yellow flame, on the other hand, will only be revealed on Tuesday, the day of the formation of the garden.
In the race, which had few excerpts transmitted by PlayPlus, pedestrians had their luck and were guided by a scoreboard. In addition, players could give, withdraw and split opponents’ points.
At the risk of going to the hot seat, Tiago was pulled by Arcrebiano to the stall and Dynho was pulled by Gui Araujo.
After the elimination of Erasmo Viana, who deserves to win the reality show?
