Rico wins the Fire Trial and takes a lamp

Rico was the winner of Fire Trial of the Week for “The Farm 13” (RecordTV), held this Sunday afternoon. The pawn was in the dispute with Gui Araujo and Bil, who are automatically in the stall.

Now, with the lamp, the power of the red flame will give Rico two options: earn five thousand reais and keep the remaining one, or earn ten thousand reais and indicate the fourth farmer. The power of the yellow flame, on the other hand, will only be revealed on Tuesday, the day of the formation of the garden.

In the race, which had few excerpts transmitted by PlayPlus, pedestrians had their luck and were guided by a scoreboard. In addition, players could give, withdraw and split opponents’ points.

At the risk of going to the hot seat, Tiago was pulled by Arcrebiano to the stall and Dynho was pulled by Gui Araujo.

The Farm 13: The pedestrians who have already won the fire test and took the lamp

1 / 7 1st winner: Bil Araújo A Fazenda 2021: Bil Araújo won the first fire test of the season Play/Playplus two / 7 2nd winner: Rico Melquiades A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades won the second test of fire in the reality show Play/Playplus 3 / 7 3rd winner: Mileide Mihaile The Farm 2021: Mileide gains Trial of Fire and grants the power of the red flame Play/PlayPlus 4 / 7 4th winner: Bil Araújo The Farm 2021: Bil is the winner of the Trial of Fire Play/PlayPlus 5 / 7 5th winner: Tiago Piquilo The Farm 2021: Tiago wins the lamp test Play/Playplus 6 / 7 6th winner: Gui Araujo Farm 2021: Gui Araujo wins the fire test and wins the lamp Play/Playplus 7 / 7 7th winner: Tiago Piquilo The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo once again won the trial by fire Play/Playplus