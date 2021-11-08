Rico wins the Trial of Fire in The Farm 13; see who went to the bay · TV news

Played this Sunday (7), the Fire Trial of A Fazenda 13 was won by Rico Melquiades. The defeated Gui Arujo and Bil Araújo were sent to the bay and pulled Dynho Alves and Tiago Piquilo into the less privileged part of Record’s reality show.

The definition of the trio that would go to the test field was made after a draw in the early afternoon. This time, whoever was drawn needed to indicate someone to carry out the activity. Dayane Mello chose Rico; Dynho opted for Gui Araujo; and Sthefane Matos selected Bil Araújo.

The Fire Trial, which only had a few excerpts shown by PlayPlus, was sponsored and was not fully explained to pay-per-view viewers. The full exhibition will be made in the Monday (8) edition of A Fazenda 13. Tiago was pulled by Bil to the bay, while Dynho was the option of Gui.

The power of the red flame, chosen by the public through online voting, will give Rico two alternatives: he can earn R$5,000 and maintain the dynamics of the remaining one, or else earn R$10 thousand and nominate the fourth roceiro.

The ex-On Vacation with the Ex can take responsibility for himself or give it to an ally and keep the yellow flame, which has a power chosen by the production of the program and will only be revealed live this Tuesday (9), after the command of Adriane Galisteu.

