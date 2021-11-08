Rogério Ceni repeats Cruzeiro’s mistake. It takes insecurity to São Paulo, with reformulation, in the final stretch of the Brasileiro – Prisma

São Paulo Brazil

“Rogério Ceni arrived at Cruzeiro hitting everyone at the first meeting. He called nine players from the team… Edílson, Fábio, Dedé, Egidio, and asked their age. He said the team was too old for the way he was. I wanted to play. But since we were two-time champions of the Mineiro and Copa do Brasil. Calm down, right? It comes slowly, respecting.”

“One of Rogério’s biggest mistakes was to think that due to age the players wouldn’t yield as he wanted. It’s not like that, making it clear that he’s going to change everyone, in the middle of the championship. With the team threatened by relegation. The trend is the players become insecure and the team go even worse. Rogério helped a lot in Cruzeiro’s fall to the Second Division. He showed great potential as a coach, but he made a big mistake with the group.”

Thiago Neves and Dedé’s revelations about Rogério Ceni’s work at Cruzeiro, in 2019, where he stayed only eight games, leading to relegation, is related to what happens in São Paulo, in 2021.

The news that the club will make a profound makeover in the squad for 2022 comes in the acute phase of the Brazilian Nationals. With the team in 14th place at the Brazilian Nationals. Ten points away from the teams fighting for the Libertadores. And seven points from the clubs in the relegation zone. There are eight games left to define what the club will achieve.

After the vexatious defeat to Bahia, with the team playing poorly, again, there is a sequence of three very difficult matches that could complicate the last games at the Brazilian Nationals. Defeats against Fortaleza, in Ceará, Flamengo, in Morumbi and Palmeiras, in Allianz could bring a heavy crisis for Rogério to manage.

At this point, he would need to have all of his players absolutely focused on the team. Not in the future, where they will work in 2022.

Benítez, Pablo, Vitor Bueno, Galeano, Eder, Willian, Lucas Perri, Shaylon are names that were released last week.

Rogério Ceni did not publicly deny it, making it clear that journalists could be right. Instead, the coach made a point of going and being photographed watching the base team’s training. He is already working on finding reinforcements among the CT boys from Cotia for the 2022 team.

Again, the coach is not knowing how to deal with something fundamental in a football team: reformulation. There is nothing more worrying for a worker to know whether he will have a job next year or not. The situation also affects football players.

São Paulo’s stance against Bahia, an opponent with a lower squad, was worrying. Team tense, insecure, afraid of making mistakes. Maybe with players trying to show Ceni they deserve to stay with the club next season.

The result was a smooth victory for Bahia.

Since returning to Morumbi, replacing Hernán Crespo, Rogério has won two, two defeats and one draw. Weak campaign, with an unstable team, no tactical pattern.

The team continues with the worst attack among all 20 Brazilian teams, with just 23 goals in 30 matches.

And now there is the psychological side.

The uncertainty of who will follow in the club. The insecurity of any reformulation spreads in the work environment.

Ceni may face something similar to what he experienced on the Cruzeiro.

But it will have to deal in a much more diplomatic way.

The future of São Paulo in the Brazilian is threatened.

Reforming the squad in the final stretch of any tournament is not allowed.

The lesson is basic.

Any doubts just have Ceni remember the eight games in Cruzeiro…

Atlético gets a 95% chance of being champion; Palm trees have only 2%