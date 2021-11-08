Rony and Veiga dominate the classic, and Palmeiras wins Santos in Vila Belmiro – 11/07/2021

With goals from Rony and Raphael Veiga, Palmeiras won the derby in Vila Belmiro against Santos, in a match valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. The score could still have been higher than 2-0 if the other two goals scored by Ron were also validated.

Because of Atlético-MG’s victory over America, the alviverde triumph does not diminish the athletic advantage in the table. Palmeiras reaches 55 points, but remains ten behind the Minas Gerais leader.

Santos is still closer to the relegation zone than to the classification zone for the Copa Sudamericana. They are 35 points and 15th place, two points above Bahia, first out of Z4 and still playing in the round.

Both teams return to play next Wednesday (10). At 19:00, Santos will receive Bragantino in Vila Belmiro, while Palmeiras, at 20:30, will be visited by Atlético-GO.

Live of Santos

Palmeiras Live

Three goals from Ron? Only one thanks!

Rony had a sharp aim this afternoon, but he was unlucky in the construction of plays so that he came out with a hat-trick from Vila Belmiro.

He scored a goal from outside the area in play in which he was spotted, before, a touch on Dudu’s arm — understood as intentional by Raphael Claus. In the second half, he scored another in an offside position.

Only his second goal, pushing into the net after Raphael Veiga’s pass, was worth it. In the second half, he even returned the gift, giving the assistance to the midfielder’s goal.

I didn’t need that, Madson

Dudu was passing by Madson with a hat, but the side, thinking it was too much, left his leg on the palm. Thus, he received the yellow card and will be suspended for Santos’ next match, against Red Bull Bragantino.

200 times Weverton

The goalkeeper of Palmeiras completed 200 games today with the alviverde shirt. And it was a quiet game for him. Besides, when it was necessary, there was the goalkeeper to guarantee and vary. At the beginning of the second half he made a great save after a shot from outside the area by Vinicius Zanocelo.

Where’s Tardelli?

One of the surprises in the roster of Santos for the derby was the absence of striker Diego Tardelli, including from the bench. The reason given by Santos is that the veteran had a virus in the warm-up for the match. Thus, Carille chose to mount the attack with Lucas Braga, Marinho and Raniel.

Dispute of retrospectives

There were two taboos on the field this afternoon: the two years in which Palmeiras were not losing to Santos and the great advantage of Fábio Carille against Verdão. It turned out that the taboo between rivals prevailed, and now there are five wins and two draws in seven games against Peixe.

This was the second time Carille was defeated by Palmeiras in his coaching career. As Corinthians coach he had seven wins and one draw in nine games.

a lot of desire and a lot of lack

A good part of the first half was marked by a truncated game and well missed. There were 19 fouls in total and three yellow cards distributed, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t football.

The teams’ excessive will and tactical application made the set pieces become the best hope for good finishes, but no one managed to reach the goal that way.

game timeline

Palmeiras opened the scoring in the 43rd minute with Rony, after a pass from Raphael Veiga, one minute after he himself had hit the net, but had the goal disallowed with the help of the VAR. At 26 of the next stage, it was Ron’s turn to return the favor, touching the ball to Raphael Veiga to score a beautiful goal hitting the angle first.

Datasheet

SAINTS 0 x 2 PALM TREES

Date: 10/07/2021

Local: Urbano Caldeira Stadium, Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP);

Hour: 4 pm (from Brasília);

Referee: Raphael Claus (SP);

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Daniel Luis Marques (SP);

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP).

Goals: Rony, at 43′ of the first half, and Raphael Veiga, at 26′ of the second half, for Palmeiras.

Yellow cards: Raniel, Madson, Felipe Jonatan (SAN), Gustavo Gómez, Zé Rafael (PAL).

saints: John Paul; Danilo Boza, Robson Reis (Sánchez) and Velázquez (Wagner Leonardo); Madson (Pará), Zanocelo, Marcos Guilherme (Pirani) and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho, Lucas Braga and Raniel (Ângelo). Technician: Carille.

Palm trees: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael (Danilo Barbosa), Raphael Veiga (Breno Lopes) and Gustavo Scarpa (Patrick de Paula); Dudu (Willian) and Ron (Deyverson). Technician: Abel Ferreira.