Rosa Weber’s decision on secret budget divides STF collegiate

Minister Rosa Weber’s decision to temporarily suspend the transfers made by the Jair Bolsonaro government to parliamentarians from the allied base through the secret budget tends to generate a split between the ministers of the Supreme Court (STF). A virtual plenary judgment will review the preliminary order next Tuesday, 9.

To Estadão, ministers’ interlocutors said that Weber’s decision tends to be maintained, however, with a tight result, disputed vote by vote, in view of the pressure exerted by parliamentarians who benefit from the secret distribution of amendments by the general rapporteur of the budget ( RP-9).

The secret budget scheme was revealed by Estadão in a series of articles that began in May. The chance of requests for review (suspension) or highlighting (refer to the physical plenary) appear during the trial is considered remote, especially because it is an interim decision in a context with direct implications for the dynamics between the Executive and the Legislative.

The possibility of the judgment ending in a draw is raised by people close to the ministers because of the lack of consensus on the secret budget. In this scenario, it would be up to a new minister, appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro to the seat vacant after the departure of Marco Aurélio Mello, to decide the direction of the scheme that supports the Planalto’s governability. André Mendonça was nominated for the position, but his name still depends on a hearing in the Senate and faces resistance in the House.

Lira

According to what Estadão found out, interlocutors of Chamber President Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL) have been trying to convince the STF ministers that Weber’s decision may be correct from the point of view of publicity of the expenses, but it advances on the prerogatives of the Legislative and of the Executive.

The eventual maintenance of the minister’s understanding affects Lira’s power in Brasília. He and the government use the rapporteur’s amendments to gather majorities in the Chamber. Therefore, the deputy from Alagoas would be determined to reverse the situation in order to guarantee influence over the plenary, not only in the second round of the PEC dos Precatórios, but also in the consideration of future matters.

The leader of the government in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (Progressistas-PR), said he is confident in the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios in the second round, despite the suspension of the rapporteur’s amendments. “It is not based on this that we build our base. We have a broad relationship with the base of the government and this relationship is not restricted to amendments”, he stated.

For Congressman Alan Rick (DEM-AC) the suspension of amendments affects the relationship between the plenary and the government, but it is still not possible to know the level of change. “Many people support the government out of conviction, but others want to help their states.”

Report

A report prepared by consultants to the Chamber was distributed among the ministers of the STF, at the request of licensed deputy Rodrigo Maia (non-RJ party). The intention is to provide the authorities with information about the functioning of the secret budget.

According to the report, the document from the Chamber’s consultancy distributed among the STF ministers cites, for example, the approval of Constitutional Amendment No. 2019, which prevented the conversion of budget execution into a coalition management tool.

“The use of rapporteur’s amendments as a disguised way of resuscitating the discretionary and politically oriented character of individual amendments frontally violates this constitutional rule approved almost unanimously in the Chamber, by the way”, is contained in the document. “It is necessary to still bear in mind the disastrous systemic consequences of this expedient”.

“In a context of high budgetary rigidity (…) the harmful potential of RP-9 abuse is evident. It tends to disorganize the structural programs of public policies, draining the meager resources available to the Executive Branch to actions that do not think about the regional and national reality in a systemic way, limiting themselves to serving interests”, says another excerpt.

In addition to ordering that no appeals indicated by parliamentarians via rapporteur’s amendments be released until the STF plenary expresses itself on the subject, the minister determined that the value of the transfers and the names of those responsible for the nominations will be widely disclosed on the “platform centralized public access”. Since the beginning of the series of secret budget reports, Estadão has pointed to the lack of transparency in the allocation of resources via RP-9.

“The discovery that a significant portion of the Federal Government’s budget is being offered to a group of parliamentarians, through arbitrary distribution established between political coalitions, is perplexing, so that such congressmen use public resources according to their personal interests, without observing objective criteria for implementation of the public policies that the expenses should serve, simply by direct indication of the beneficiaries by the parliamentarians themselves, without any justification based on technical or legal criteria, carried out through informal and obscure ways, without the data of these operations even being registered for control purposes by the competent authorities or the injured population”, wrote the minister.