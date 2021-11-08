Rossi scores a great goal, Bahia beats São Paulo and Grêmio sees the distance from Z4’s departure rise to 9 points

A day after suffering their fourth consecutive defeat at the Brasileirão, this time to Inter away from home by 1-0, Grêmio saw the rest of the round further complicate their desire to leave the relegation zone. That’s because Bahia, which was the first team out of Z4, beat São Paulo by 1×0 with a beautiful goal scored by former Colorado Rossi and was 36 points, now in 14th place.

See how Rossi’s goal was, which once complicated Grêmio’s life inside the Brasileirão:

Rossi’s great goal. Bahia 1-0 São Paulo.pic.twitter.com/cP7DV5M3Hq — Curiosities Brazil (@CuriositiesBRL) November 7, 2021

Right now, Grêmio is 9 points away from the first team outside the sticking zone, which is Santos, with 35 pts in 16th place. This Sunday afternoon, Peixe lost at home by 2×0 to Palmeiras.

With the calculation of six victories in 9 games to escape, Grêmio returns to play on Tuesday, 21:30, at home, against Fluminense. See the situation of the Grêmio team at the bottom of the table: