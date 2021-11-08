Russia breaks record for Covid cases despite holiday week – News

Russia registered this Saturday (6) a record number of cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, despite the holiday week decreed by President Vladimir Putin to try to contain the spread of the pandemic in the country.

According to official data, 41,335 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. In the same period, there were 1,888 deaths, a slightly lower number compared to Friday (5).

The country most severely affected by the coronavirus in Europe, Russia has accumulated more than 8.7 million cases and 245,635 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official figures.

Working with an expanded definition of coronavirus deaths, the statistical agency Rosstat estimates, however, that there were 450,000 more dead by the end of September.

This Saturday’s record of infections comes amid a week off in the country, from October 30th to November 7th. This long holiday was decreed by the President Putin in an attempt to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases.

In Moscow, the most affected city in the country, schools, beauty salons, shops, gyms and other non-essential services are closed.

The rapid spread of Covid-19 in Russia can be explained by the low rate of vaccination of the population, in a context of widespread distrust of immunizations offered by the government. So far, only 33.8% of Russians are fully immunized.