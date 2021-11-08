Russia: week off ends on record Covid cases and deaths – News

Russia resumed normal life on Monday (8), after a week off decreed by authorities to try to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, but the country recorded records of infections and deaths in the period.

President Vladimir Putin imposed vacations from October 30 to November 7 to contain the Covid-19 cases in the country, the worst hit by the pandemic in Europe.

In Moscow, as in most other Russian cities, this measure has led to the closure of cafes and restaurants, sports centers, beauty salons and non-essential shops.

Most regions decided not to extend the restrictions, and only a few, such as Novgorod (northwest) and Tomsk (Siberia), chose to extend them for a week.

On Saturday (6), the country registered another record of daily infections, with 41,335 new cases in 24 hours. On Thursday (4), in the middle of a long holiday, the record for daily deaths was set: 1,195.

Russian authorities announced on Monday (8) 39,400 new cases and 1,190 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The rapid spread of the virus is due, in part, to the low level of vaccination of the population, who are very reluctant to protect themselves with local immunization agents.

Although Russia has several vaccines developed in its laboratories, only 34% of the 144 million Russians are fully immunized, according to official statistics. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has registered 8,834,495 cases of Covid-19 and 248,004 deaths.

According to the statistics agency Rosstat, which works with a broader definition of deaths linked to the virus, the total balance was almost 450,000 deaths as of the end of September.