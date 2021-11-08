S22 Ultra: see top rumors about the Samsung phone

Samsung is not expected to launch the Galaxy S22 line of phones until next year, but several leaks have already revealed details about the Ultra model of the smartphone family. According to speculation, the product should bring major changes to the company’s S series of devices, as well as evolutions compared to the previous generation of the South Korean manufacturer’s devices.

Below, check out the top rumors about the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung’s next top-of-the-line phone.

Table of Contents design

cameras

Screen

Performance

Launch

design

This Friday (5), the portal FrontPageTech published photos that reveal the design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, showing the rounded edges of the screen and a dedicated space to store the S Pen on the left side, which makes the phone thick. With this, the trend is that the cell ends up replacing the Galaxy Note line, which has not gained a new member in 2021.

Today’s reveal is specific to the Ultra model. The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus may offer different designs and have already had their appearance “leaked” by case makers.

There is a USB-C input, a speaker and the pen hole; the corners remain straightSource: Reproduction/FrontPageTech

Second image from gallerySource: Reproduction/ FrontPageTech

cameras

As you can see above, the device offers a set with four cameras. The images belie renderings presented in September that showed a bulge in the rear cameras. While the S21 line had the highlighted set, the new edition brings the sensors more integrated into the smartphone body.

According to the website, the main sensor will have 108 MP, the wide-angle lens offers 12 MP. There are also two telephotos with optical zooms of 3 and 10 times — both have 10 MP. This indicates that this S22 variant may have the same specs as the S21 Ultra for photos.

Screen

As for the display, the S22 Ultra should have more square edges at the ends, but with the curved display taking part of the side of the device. Furthermore, another rumor indicates that the smartphone’s maximum brightness has broken records for Samsung’s OLED screens. For a comparison, the most expensive S21 reaches 1500 nits.

Source: Reproduction/FrontPageTech

Performance

When it comes to performance, the expectation is that the S22 Ultra will have the successor chip to the Snapdragon 888, called in the rumors the Snapdragon 898. The big highlight, however, should be Samsung’s own chip, which will possibly be distributed in more markets globally, including in Brazil.

Samsung’s new chip will feature support for Ray Tracing.Source: Weibo/Neowin

The long-awaited Exynos 2200 is the South Korean chip developed in partnership with AMD. In addition to promising great advances in the processing part, the model will feature a GPU made with the RDNA 2 architecture, the same used in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles, which will bring support for Ray Tracing.

Launch

An October leak from the journalist Jon Prosser informs that Samsung will start pre-ordering the S22 family in the second week of February, starting on the 6th. The launch would have been delayed because of the S21 FE, which may arrive during CES 2021, after several delays.

Other speculations from Geek Review claim that the two most affordable models will be available in black, green, pink with gold and white; the Ultra will drop the pink in exchange for a dark red. In terms of price, the portal expects from US$ 800 in the “basic” variant, around R$ 4.41,000 in direct conversion.

S22/+/U phone production from 1st week of December. Colors by model:

S22 – Black, Green, Pink Gold, White

S22+- Black, Green, Pink Gold, White

S22U – Black, Dark Red, Green, White — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 3, 2021

Importantly, Samsung hasn’t provided details about the S22 series yet, so all information should be treated as rumours.