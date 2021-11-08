Scenario Surrenders to Simple: “The King of Counter-Strike Finally Wins His Crown” | DRAFT5

After taking two runners-up, Oleksandr “simple” Kostylyev broke the “curse” and conquered the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 in an undefeated way. The performance of the Ukrainian, chosen as the tournament’s MVP, was widely praised by fans, analysts, teammates and even opponents, who declared him the best of all times (GOAT).
Gratz simple you had to win one eventually. Maybe more in the future. Pleasure to see you and play against you. Keep setting the bar high!
— Gabriel Toledo (@FalleNCS) November 7, 2021
“Congratulations, Simple. You had to win one eventually. Maybe more in the future. Nice to see and play against you” said Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo, of the Team Liquid.
“The King of Counter-Strike finally wins his crown. After 40 s1mple kills, NAVI beat G2 at Nuke in double 22:19 overtime and took the series 2-0. They are the PGL Major champions.“
Damn that ones gonna sting for a while, we had that nuke in the bag. The better team won in the end, congrats @natusvincere and @s1mpleO you deserved it! Thank you everyone for the support throughout the event ❤️ #G2ARMY
— Nemanja Isakovic (@G2nexa) November 7, 2021
The GOAT finally got the major win @s1mpleO congrats to NaVi and their era 🔥
— karrigan (@karriganCSGO) November 7, 2021
simple and nothing else.
This guy deserved a MAJOR for a long time.
— Guilherme Spacca (@guispacca) November 7, 2021
James Banks, reporter of Major PGL, also reserved a space to congratulate the Ukrainian, but mainly to praise the S1mple person for helping him after losing his wife during the competition. “He was the first to come and make sure I was okay. He spent several nights with me after filming and was there to support me. Thank you Sasha, you are the GOAT and an amazing friend. I love you brother”.
When Maria died @s1mpleO was the first one to come and make sure I was OK, he spent multiple evenings with me after filming and was there to support me. Thank you Sasha, you are the goat and an amazing friend 💛🖤🇺🇦🏆 Love you brother 👊🏼👊🏼! https://t.co/MVqngWuznI
— James Banks 🇸🇪 #PGLMajor (@BanKsEsports) November 7, 2021
Finally, Simple went to social media to finally unleash Major’s champion scream. The 24-year-old was very happy and thanked his teammates, the organization and the massive support from the public.
“I kept my word, I beat the Major with the best organization in the world and the best people I’ve ever played with. Thanks everyone for your support, this is the best thing that happened to me.“
The year is not over for Natus Vincere, which is confirmed to compete in the BLAST Premier Fall Finals. The tournament will run from the 24th to the 28th of November, giving away $425,000 in total prize money.