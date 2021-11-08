Scorn postponed to 2022 • Eurogamer.pt

Ebb Software has confirmed that it has postponed Scorn to 2022.

The team apologized for spending so much time with nothing new, but says they didn’t simply because there was no news to share, they were just developing the game and a year is not that long in the development world.

Ebb says, “There’s a reason big companies show CG trailers made by another studio. They don’t want to interrupt the development team midway through production.”

“CD Projekt RED did a great PR job for Cyberpunk 2077, but that didn’t help the final game. Cyberpunk 2077 should have been pushed back a year, but enthusiasm and shareholder pressure was more important.”

The example given was to introduce the theme of hype and how it is related to Scorn and some impatience with the wait. According to the studio, it is necessary to generate hype for a game to gain the attention of companies and ensure support to finish development. They need this “tool”, but its downside is just as powerful.

A game presented early to gain support thanks to the strength of the players can captivate the big publishers, but it needs time to be developed and this could create problems.

Scorn has been pushed back to 2022 and the studio says it will have more news in December.