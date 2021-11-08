See cutoff dates and who will pay dividends in the week

Business

While the market’s attention will be focused on the hottest week in the balance sheet season, investors are focused on receiving dividends will have a quieter week. The highlights of the week are the distributions from Klabin and Brazil Agro, the latter with a powerful dividend yield of 9%.

In all, there will be five companies that will distribute dividends or interest on equity (JCP) to their shareholders and three more that will have their cutoff date to pay future earnings.

Remembering that to be entitled to receive the proceeds, the investor needed to have the papers in the portfolio on the date of the cutoff date and that it is not necessary to take any action. The money will automatically be available in the broker’s account. Follow the details of each payment below.

Dividend schedule for the week

earnings of the week

Wednesday, 11/10

Brazil Agro (AGRO3)

Type: Dividends

Dividends Value: BRL 2,62118122

BRL 2,62118122 Cutoff date : October 27, 2021

: October 27, 2021 Payday : November 10, 2021

: November 10, 2021 Yield: 9.00%

Thursday 11/11

Banco do Nordeste (BNBR3)

Type: Dividends and interest on equity

Dividends and interest on equity Value: BRL 0.08738335 (dividends) and BRL 1.87566395 (JCP)

BRL 0.08738335 (dividends) and BRL 1.87566395 (JCP) Cutoff date : October 29, 2021

: October 29, 2021 Payday : November 11, 2021

: November 11, 2021 Yield: 2.76%

Klabin (KLBN11)

Type: Dividends and interest on equity

Dividends and interest on equity Value: BRL 0.27311404 (dividends) and BRL 0.09285877 (JCP)

BRL 0.27311404 (dividends) and BRL 0.09285877 (JCP) Cutoff date : October 29, 2021

: October 29, 2021 Payday : November 11, 2021

: November 11, 2021 Yield: 1.55%

Friday 11/12

Monteiro Spider (MOAR3)

Type: Dividends

Dividends Value: BRL 24.48735518

BRL 24.48735518 Cutoff date : November 4, 2021

: November 4, 2021 Payday : November 12, 2021

: November 12, 2021 Yield: 5.58%

Vulcabrás (VULC3)

Type: Dividends

Dividends Value: BRL 0.35

BRL 0.35 Cutoff date : November 3, 2021

: November 3, 2021 Payday : November 121, 2021

: November 121, 2021 Yield: 3.89%

Cut-off date for Minerva and Cielo dividends

Over the next week, investors in three companies should keep an eye on the cutoff date to ensure payment of proceeds in the coming weeks. See the schedule below:

Monday (8/11) : Cielo (CIEL3) — Interest on equity of R$ 0.02768583 payable on November 26, 2021

: — Interest on equity of R$ 0.02768583 payable on November 26, 2021 Tuesday (9/11) : Tegma (TGMA3) — Dividends of R$0.19470984 and interest on equity of R$0.06490328 payable on November 19

: — Dividends of R$0.19470984 and interest on equity of R$0.06490328 payable on November 19 Wednesday (11/10): Minerva (BEEF3) — Dividends of R$0.34884350 payable on November 25

Remembering that this matter on the agenda of dividends it is not a recommendation to buy or sell assets.