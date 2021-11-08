See cutoff dates and who will pay dividends in the week

While the market’s attention will be focused on the hottest week in the balance sheet season, investors are focused on receiving dividends will have a quieter week. The highlights of the week are the distributions from Klabin and Brazil Agro, the latter with a powerful dividend yield of 9%.
In all, there will be five companies that will distribute dividends or interest on equity (JCP) to their shareholders and three more that will have their cutoff date to pay future earnings.
Remembering that to be entitled to receive the proceeds, the investor needed to have the papers in the portfolio on the date of the cutoff date and that it is not necessary to take any action. The money will automatically be available in the broker’s account. Follow the details of each payment below.
Dividend schedule for the week
earnings of the week
Wednesday, 11/10
Brazil Agro (AGRO3)
- Type: Dividends
- Value: BRL 2,62118122
- Cutoff date: October 27, 2021
- Payday: November 10, 2021
- Yield: 9.00%
Thursday 11/11
Banco do Nordeste (BNBR3)
- Type: Dividends and interest on equity
- Value: BRL 0.08738335 (dividends) and BRL 1.87566395 (JCP)
- Cutoff date: October 29, 2021
- Payday: November 11, 2021
- Yield: 2.76%
Klabin (KLBN11)
- Type: Dividends and interest on equity
- Value: BRL 0.27311404 (dividends) and BRL 0.09285877 (JCP)
- Cutoff date: October 29, 2021
- Payday: November 11, 2021
- Yield: 1.55%
Friday 11/12
Monteiro Spider (MOAR3)
- Type: Dividends
- Value: BRL 24.48735518
- Cutoff date: November 4, 2021
- Payday: November 12, 2021
- Yield: 5.58%
Vulcabrás (VULC3)
- Type: Dividends
- Value: BRL 0.35
- Cutoff date: November 3, 2021
- Payday: November 121, 2021
- Yield: 3.89%
Cut-off date for Minerva and Cielo dividends
Over the next week, investors in three companies should keep an eye on the cutoff date to ensure payment of proceeds in the coming weeks. See the schedule below:
- Monday (8/11): Cielo (CIEL3) — Interest on equity of R$ 0.02768583 payable on November 26, 2021
- Tuesday (9/11): Tegma (TGMA3) — Dividends of R$0.19470984 and interest on equity of R$0.06490328 payable on November 19
- Wednesday (11/10): Minerva (BEEF3) — Dividends of R$0.34884350 payable on November 25
Remembering that this matter on the agenda of dividends it is not a recommendation to buy or sell assets.