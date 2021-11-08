See how it looks Forza Horizon 5 running at 8K on an RTX 3090

Gameplay shows the full potential of gaming on a super high performance PC

The youtube channel Digital Dreams published this last Sunday (7) a video of gamblelay of about 9 minutes showing how it is to play Forza Horizon 5 in 8K on a super PC equipped with a GeForce RTX 3090. In other words, this video shows all the potential that Forza Horizon 5 has to show its beautiful setting in a (very) oversized resolution compared to consoles inclusive.

Forza Horizon 5 has impressed us since the first trailer was announced at E3 this year, but now that many users have access to the game, we can actually see what next-gen graphics look like independently in gameplays and technical analysis from different sources .

The Digital Dreams channel in particular has appeared here on Adrenaline a few times with gameplays from slightly older games running in 8K on the ultra and even with reshade and Ray Tracing mods. This time, the mods weren’t even necessary to make the graphics quality spectacular, YouTuber just increased the resolution to 8K and increased the graphics quality options as much as possible.

One of the most interesting things to point out is that the RTX 3090 doesn’t necessarily have the power to hold the heaviest games at 8K, as we’ve already shown in this video here, however, thanks to the good optimization of Forza Horizon 5, it’s quite plausible to imagine that this video card can handle gameplay at such a high resolution like this. Proof of this is that, in our tests, a GTX 1050 Ti even faced the game in 4K a little below 30 fps.

Forza Horizon 5 on PC Cheap: we even run in 4K!

Game features impressive optimization and one of the best graphics (even on input hardware)





Anyway, there’s not much else to comment other than praise for the graphics and the quality of this game’s ambiance. About this incidentally, we show here a comparison made by ElAnalistaDeBits that shows how Mexico de Forza is represented with reality.

Forza Horizon 5 will be released worldwide tomorrow (9 of November) for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, remembering that the title will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers of all these platforms. Even so, those who bought the game’s Supreme Edition are already taking advantage of it in advance.

