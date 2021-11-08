See how the results of GOL Linhas Aéreas’ flights in October 2021 turned out

GOL Boeing 737-800





Last Friday, November 5, GOL Linhas Aéreas presented its previous traffic figures for the month of October 2021, showing that the monthly trend of recovery in air travel in Brazil remains stable.

Despite the gradual recovery, however, the airline continues with very discounted numbers, with recoveries between 60% and 70%, compared to 2019 values, when the market was free from the impacts of the pandemic. It is noteworthy that the company had not resumed any international flights until last month, however, this segment represented a small portion of its business before the pandemic.

See below how each of GOL’s indicators were in October and comparisons with the previous month and the same month in 2019.

takeoffs

In October 2021, the company registered 13,003 departures, which represents a monthly increase of 5.6% over the 12,317 departures in September.

In October 2019, there had been 20,487 departures on domestic routes, that is, a recovery of 63.5%. On international flights, the value was 1,289 departures that year.

seats

The number of seats offered by GOL on its planes in October was 2.267 million, after 2.150 million in September, an increase of 5.4%.

In the corresponding month of the period before the pandemic, the total offered in the domestic market had been 3.669 million seats, therefore, the recovery was 61.8%. On routes out of the country, the total in October 2019 was 226,000.





ASK

GOL’s ASK offer parameter, which shows the result of the number of seats offered multiplied by the total kilometers flown, was 2.439 billion in October 2021, representing an increase of 4.7% over the 2.329 billion in September.

In 2019, there were 3.695 billion in the domestic market in October (recovery of 66.0% so far) and 516 million in the international market.

passengers

The total number of passengers carried by the company on domestic flights was 1.875 million in October 2021, after 1.654 million in September, a good monthly increase of 13.4%.

But the value still represents a recovery of only 63.6% over the 2.950 million of the company’s domestic travelers in October 2019. The total number of people transported on international routes was 166,000.

RPK

In the case of the result of the number of paying passengers multiplied by the total kilometers flown, the so-called RPK or demand indicator, in October 2021 GOL registered 2.056 billion, growing 11.6% over September, when it had been 1.842 billion RPKs.

In October 2019, there were 3.060 billion RPKs for domestic flights, so the recovery was 67.2%. International demand was 381 million RPKs.

Occupation

The occupancy rate of seats offered by GOL on its flights had a good monthly improvement, as, as seen above, between September and October the number of passengers increased by 13.4% while the number of seats increased by only 5.4%.

Occupancy of domestic flights reached 84.3%, after having been 79.1% in September, an increase of 5.2 points.

In October 2019, occupancy rates were 82.8% on domestic flights and 73.7% on international flights.





Charge

Air cargo handling, which in GOL’s case is only carried out in the holds of passenger transport flights, as the company does not have cargo planes, totaled 4.2 thousand tons in October. The value represents an increase of 5% over the 4.0 thousand tons of the previous month.

In comparison with October 2019, the recovery is only 50.6% over the 8,300 tons transported at that time.

The table below, made available by the airline, presents all the indicators mentioned above, however, it also allows comparing them with the figures for October 2020.

With information from GOL Airlines



