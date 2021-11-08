see the list of ten places in Recife where there will be traveling vaccination this week

The City of Recife will carry out, from November 8th to 12th, the itinerant vaccination against the Covid-19 in ten communities in the capital of Pernambuco. The servers of the Municipal Health Department (Sesau) will carry out, from 8 am to 12 pm, an active search of residents who are within the profile to receive the first dose of the vaccine or those who are on time for the second dose, late or who can already receive the booster dose. Since the beginning of this action, in August, more than 18,500 doses of immunizing agents have been applied in 111 locations.

This week, among the communities contemplated with the action, are Rio Morno, in Linha do Tiro; Buraco da Velha, in Brasília Teimosa; Largo do Salgado, in Santo Amaro; Under the Net, in Torrões, among others.

The initiative aims to expand vaccine coverage against covid-19 throughout the city. The locations have been chosen based on occupation, vulnerability and difficult access criteria. During the activities, Sesau teams register people at Conecta Recife and apply the dose at the same time, without the need for scheduling.

To receive the vaccine, residents must present their identity card with photo, proof of residence and specific documentation for each of the priority groups. Those who do not have proof of residence or electoral domicile may use a self-declaration of residence, which was specifically prepared for this action.

Check out the schedule of itinerant vaccination:

Monday (8):

Rio Morno Community – Rua Guapiaçu, 80 – Linha do Tiro

Buraco da Velha Community – Brasília Teimosa – At Academia da Cidade – Brasília Teimosa

Tuesday (9):

Largo do Salgado Community – Trav. Do Salgado, Y/N, Santo Amaro

Wednesday (10):

Sítio dos Pintos Community – Alto do Bom Jesus Street, S/N, Sítio dos Pintos – At the beginning of the stairs

Community Under the Net – Rua Leila Félix Karan, Torrões – In front of the Creche Esperança

Loca community – Rua Piramboia, 77, Tejipió – In front of Otávio de Freitas Hospital

Alto do Refúgio Community – Rua Alto do Refúgio, 468, Nova Descoberta – At the Mothers’ Association

MST Community, Jordão Alto – Settlement between BR-101 Sul and Rua Nossa Senhora do Perpétuo Socorro – Jordão Alto – Next to the State Technical School

Thursday (11):

Palha de Arroz Community – Rua Inácio Cordeiro do Nascimento, S/N, Arruda

Friday (12):