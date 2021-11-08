See the schedules for vaccination against Covid-19 in Fortaleza this Monday (8) – Metro

This Monday (8) in Fortaleza, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) scheduled the 2nd dose (D2) of Pfizer and CoronaVac vaccines. A booster dose for the elderly and health professionals is also planned.

>> See list of schedules for D2 this Monday (8)

>> See list of seniors scheduled for a booster dose this Monday (8)

>> See list of professionals scheduled for a booster dose this Monday (8)

FIRST DOSE WITHOUT SCHEDULE

Since October 15th, any citizen residing in Fortaleza you can take the first dose of vaccine without the need for an appointment.

Specific vaccination centers and by age group receive the public who will be immunized with the first dose in the Capital.

SERVICE PLACES:

Seniors (from 60 years old): Events Center;

Pregnant women and teenagers (12 to 17 years old): Shopping RioMar Fortaleza, Iguatemi and Events Center;

Adults (18 to 59 years old): Cucas and Sesi Parangaba

STEP BY STEP FOR REGISTRATION IN DIGITAL HEALTH

Access the Digital Health website Select the option “I still don’t have a record” Identify yourself by correctly filling in your data At this stage of registration, it must be informed if the person is bedridden, has any comorbidity and profession Confirm your data and create a password to access the registration Complete the registration and wait for your appointment In Fortaleza, it is possible to follow the list of scheduled appointments on the website. Names are released daily

REGISTRATION CONFIRMATION E-MAIL DID NOT ARRIVE

In that case, check all your email inboxes for “spam” and “trash”. If you can’t find the message, Sesa provides the toll-free phone 0800 275 1475 for questions about the State Registry of Vaccination.

On the website of Sesa and the Government of Ceará, the virtual assistant is also available. “Coronavirus Duty”.

If the question is related to immunization in Fortaleza, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) has the number 156.

HOW TO ACCESS THE VACCINATION REGISTER?

Those who want to access your registration must enter the Digital Health platform and click on “I already have a record”. Access is made with the CPF and the password created at registration.

CHANGES IN REGISTRATION

For those who are going to be vaccinated, it is allowed to change only the phone number provided upon completion of registration. As for municipal administrations, it is possible to create and change a profile for vaccinators and release scheduled ones due to comorbidity.

VCR REPORTER

Did you witness an important fact that deserves to be made in the news? Have a video or a photo? Your suggestion or denunciation can become an article in the Diário do Nordeste. Send to our WhatsApp (85) 99969-0752. Click here to send a message now.