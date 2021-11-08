See unpublished excerpts from Marília Mendonça’s last interview for Fantástico | Fantastic

Marília Mendonça and Maiara & Maraísa launch ‘Patroas’; see the musical

Marília Mendonça: We made music with a female vision. ‘Marília, what do you use to compose… you sing sorrow, right? But no one noticed that Marília Mendonça’s stories always end with a happy ending for her’. Even though the guy was unfaithful to me, I sent him away and now I want to see you fall apart, see what you did?

Giuliana Girardi: But it’s the way you think about life, right?

Marilia: In fact, it’s the way I would like the endings to be. It might not have happened that way for me, but I can make up whatever ending I want in my music.

Marilia: We broke the taboos of women saying they drank, saying they cheated, many things. And how the woman who says is seen: I have money and I work to earn the money. It seems strange, it sounds strange to me saying this to the mirror. Because that’s what we lowered our heads to so many things.

