Selection cuts Lucas Veríssimo and summons Gabriel Magalhães for matches against Colombia and Argentina | Brazilian Team

Defender Lucas Veríssimo was cut from the Brazilian team this Monday. In his place, coach Tite called Gabriel Magalhães , from Arsenal, for the qualifiers against Colombia, this Thursday, and Argentina, next Tuesday.

Gabriel Magalhães is 23 years old and was called up for the Olympics, but was cut after an injury in training. This is his first opportunity in the senior team.

Revealed at Avaí, the young defender has already passed Lille and Troyes, from France, as well as Dinamo Zagreb, from Croatia. He arrived at Arsenal last year.

Lucas Veríssimo suffered a serious injury to his right knee and will have to undergo surgery. He had to be replaced in the first half of Benfica’s 6-1 victory over Braga.

This was the second cut from Tite’s original list – check out the summoned ones below. Last Friday, forward Roberto Firmino had already been recalled due to injury, and Vinicius Junior was called up again for the Seleção.

The other defenders available to the team are Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Éder Militão.

The technical committee from the Canary Islands arrived in São Paulo to start training this Sunday night. The first player to arrive was Philippe Coutinho, from Barcelona, ​​who arrived in São Paulo even before Tite and other members of the CBF staff. So far, 12 athletes have joined the group, which will only be completed on Tuesday.

Absolute leader of the Qualifiers, with 10 wins in 11 games, undefeated and with 31 points, the Brazilian team faces Colombia on Thursday, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, and Argentina next Tuesday, in San Juan, in interior of the country.

