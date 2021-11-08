Sergio Moro and Lava Jato’s Party was born old

Photo: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapres
“my first The idea is this: Something like two overturned pillars and one upright, which should support a base of the country that is tilted, overturned. The standing pillar symbolizing the institutions of justice. The two overthrown symbolizing the political system and the justice system…”.
The above description came from Deltan Dallagnol’s cell phone keypad and was addressed to Sergio Moro. The then head of Lava Jato at the Public Ministry of Paraná spoke of a monument (never erected) that he envisioned to celebrate himself, his colleagues and the informal (and illegal) commander of the operation, the then judge of the 13th court of the Federal Court of Curitiba.
A man of simple reasoning, Deltan never hid that he saw himself and his own as superheroes engaged in a Manichean struggle against the evil of evils, corruption (here understood in the narrow sense of theft of public money), personified in the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
From the top of the pedestal where he was placed by a considerable part of the press, Deltan began to dream that he and Lava Jato would refound Brazil. He believed that when Sergio Moro threw away his toga and ran, like a hungry dog who sees roast chicken spinning in the bakery, to be minister of the most abject character in Brazilian political history, Jair Bolsonaro.
It was a long string that, henceforth, Moro would be enthroned in the first vacant seat at the Supreme Court. Deltan would be anointed by his colleagues and the president as the republic’s new attorney general. The Biblical Car Wash crusade would rid the country of its sins, arrest sinners, and so on.
Only not.
You justice operators who boasted that they had been able to unravel the greatest political corruption scheme in history were unable to go to Google for any information on Bolsonaro, the horse they had bet dry.
And came to Vaza Jato.
The disclosure of the dialogues between Deltan, Moro and other characters in the operation in the 109 reports in the series – published as of June 9, 2019 – made it clear that there was a lot wrong with the operation.
- We found out that Moro did not pay one real for Antonio Palocci’s denunciation, the same one that he had ordered out of the blue on the eve of the first round of the 2018 election.
- That the prosecutors could not justify that decision of the boss.
- That Moro ordered and dismantled in the Public Ministry, to the point of ordering the exchange of prosecutors at hearings and the publication of press releases against the “show of defenses”.
- That Deltan pocketed hundreds of thousands of reais paid by people he was supposed to investigate, etc.
The list of irregularities and abuses is long. Choose freely.
There was more: the public came to know that Deltan had plans to launch himself into politics (“he would easily be elected” senator, he was excited). It would use the ten such anti-corruption measures (many with a clearly authoritarian bias) as an electoral platform. His party would be the Public Ministry itself – he told himself that the MPF should “launch one candidate per state”. Deltan had ready the project of the structure that would occupy the “falling pillar of the political system”. It was the Car Wash Party.
But the one who collapsed was the pillar of the operation itself. Having lost the intangible power with which he came to government, Moro was treated by Bolsonaro like any other doormat. He ended up resigning so he wouldn’t have to do (any more) slutty politics for the chief president. And it was earning money on the other side of the counter, at the firm that is trying to rebuild what was left of Odebrecht, that the disastrous action of Lava Jato helped to destroy.
Supreme Court justices who had previously unconditionally (and wrongly) supported the operation revised their positions. Lula was released. Decisions were overturned. Moro was stamped as a “suspicious judge” – that is, partial, incapable of making a fair decision, of carrying out the task that society has given him with due responsibility.
Meanwhile, Deltan took advantage of a real problem in his family to leave the Lava Jato and try to hide from the punishments that the future held for him in the Federal Public Ministry. Now exonerated, the ongoing lawsuits against him — which could have rendered him ineligible — will be dismissed as if by magic. A dirty sheet is something that only the patuleia need to worry about.
But the loss of fame and relevance takes a heavy toll on those who were once enchanted by them. As a lawyer who has negotiated some of Lava Jato’s most celebrated award-winning denunciations to me once told me, talking about Moro, it’s hard to get used to the return of the ordinary day after having had so much power in your hands.
So Moro took a plane to the US to join a mezzo-old-right-mezzo-tosquice-bolsonarist political party. Eduardo Girão, the folkloric marijuana-obsessed senator at Covid’s CPI, will be Moro’s co-religionist.
The former judge – who in the job he left in the US received a salary of at least R$ 1.7 million a year – traveled in economic class, in a populist move as shameless as that of a politician who, during the campaign period, starts eating pastel and a drink at a popular bakery, with his belly rubbing against the Formica counter.
Deltan walked sideways in a small room at the MPF in Curitiba. Like an Ernesto Araújo dethroned from the office of minister, he dealt with cases that were too trivial for the importance he attributed to himself. Showing that his affinity with Moro is still in good shape, he suddenly sent word that he would run for election in 2022. The announcement came a day after the disembarkation to the boos of the former judge in Brasília. Almost a unison.
The decisions surprised no one and confirmed what is now known around the world: Lava Jato itself became a political party. But thanks to the wrong bet on Bolsonaro (and good journalism), it is a party that takes on an old formal life, as rotten and rotten as any other.
As of June 8, 2019, Moro was regarded as ineligible and even more powerful than the president he served. It made perfect sense to imagine that the super minister would arrive in 2022 as the favorite in the presidential election. Deltan was right: he would easily be elected a senator for Paraná.
But times have changed.
Moro belches a presidential candidacy, but many experienced people doubt it: there is a bet that he will opt for a more relaxed race, seeking a seat in the Senate. The now former prosecutor also made more modest plans. Instead of being a senator, he says he will try to become a federal deputy. Ironically, it’s a downgrade made by people whose political career was seriously affected by Lava Jato – Gleisi Hoffmann, president of the PT, former senator and now federal deputy for Paraná, is an example.
I doubt Moro won’t win a Senate seat. And that Deltan doesn’t come out of the ballot box as a well-regarded federal deputy. Curitiba, after all, is proud of both the Lava Jato and its bi-articulated buses, which crawl overcrowded but distract from reality with the memory of the city that once saw itself as exemplary. Paraná a-do-ra a good demagogue with a hard and simple speech against crime – take a look at who the state parliamentarians in Brasilia are.
But it will not be the consecration imagined by both of them in the heydays of Lava Jato. On the contrary. Running in the election at 22 has become the last chance, the lifeline for Moro and Deltan not to sink once and for all into the irrelevance and dustbin of the country’s history. From the country that wonders how it will manage to escape the tragedy of pocketbookism – this is indeed the great legacy of Lava Jato.
