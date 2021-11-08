Sergio Moro and Lava Jato’s Party was born old

This text was originally published in the Intercept Brasil newsletter. Sign it. It’s free, every Saturday, in your inbox.

“my first The idea is this: Something like two overturned pillars and one upright, which should support a base of the country that is tilted, overturned. The standing pillar symbolizing the institutions of justice. The two overthrown symbolizing the political system and the justice system…”.

The above description came from Deltan Dallagnol’s cell phone keypad and was addressed to Sergio Moro. The then head of Lava Jato at the Public Ministry of Paraná spoke of a monument (never erected) that he envisioned to celebrate himself, his colleagues and the informal (and illegal) commander of the operation, the then judge of the 13th court of the Federal Court of Curitiba.

A man of simple reasoning, Deltan never hid that he saw himself and his own as superheroes engaged in a Manichean struggle against the evil of evils, corruption (here understood in the narrow sense of theft of public money), personified in the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

From the top of the pedestal where he was placed by a considerable part of the press, Deltan began to dream that he and Lava Jato would refound Brazil. He believed that when Sergio Moro threw away his toga and ran, like a hungry dog ​​who sees roast chicken spinning in the bakery, to be minister of the most abject character in Brazilian political history, Jair Bolsonaro.

It was a long string that, henceforth, Moro would be enthroned in the first vacant seat at the Supreme Court. Deltan would be anointed by his colleagues and the president as the republic’s new attorney general. The Biblical Car Wash crusade would rid the country of its sins, arrest sinners, and so on.

Only not.

You justice operators who boasted that they had been able to unravel the greatest political corruption scheme in history were unable to go to Google for any information on Bolsonaro, the horse they had bet dry.

And came to Vaza Jato.

The disclosure of the dialogues between Deltan, Moro and other characters in the operation in the 109 reports in the series – published as of June 9, 2019 – made it clear that there was a lot wrong with the operation.

We found out that Moro did not pay one real for Antonio Palocci’s denunciation, the same one that he had ordered out of the blue on the eve of the first round of the 2018 election.

That the prosecutors could not justify that decision of the boss.

That Moro ordered and dismantled in the Public Ministry, to the point of ordering the exchange of prosecutors at hearings and the publication of press releases against the “show of defenses”.

That Deltan pocketed hundreds of thousands of reais paid by people he was supposed to investigate, etc.

The list of irregularities and abuses is long. Choose freely.

There was more: the public came to know that Deltan had plans to launch himself into politics (“he would easily be elected” senator, he was excited). It would use the ten such anti-corruption measures (many with a clearly authoritarian bias) as an electoral platform. His party would be the Public Ministry itself – he told himself that the MPF should “launch one candidate per state”. Deltan had ready the project of the structure that would occupy the “falling pillar of the political system”. It was the Car Wash Party.

But the one who collapsed was the pillar of the operation itself. Having lost the intangible power with which he came to government, Moro was treated by Bolsonaro like any other doormat. He ended up resigning so he wouldn’t have to do (any more) slutty politics for the chief president. And it was earning money on the other side of the counter, at the firm that is trying to rebuild what was left of Odebrecht, that the disastrous action of Lava Jato helped to destroy.