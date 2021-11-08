Serie C 2022 has 17 of the 20 teams defined and expects relegation from Serie B do Brasileirão; see list | brazilian series c

Three more teams were confirmed in the Serie C of the 2022 Brasileirão with the completion of the quadrangular of this season’s access. The stays of Botafogo-PB, Manaus and Ypiranga-RS in the third division increased to 17 the number of participants of the championship. There are three vacancies left, which will be composed by the Serie B relegated, to close the 20 clubs.

Brazilian C series starts earlier in 2022 and maintains number of dates on the calendar

This Sunday, Novorizontino beat Manaus 2-0 and moved up the division. On Saturday, in another direct confrontation for access, Botafogo-PB was defeated by Ituano, and Criciúma’s victory over Paysandu kept Belo in Serie C.

Tombense and Ypiranga-RS tie, and the team from Rio Grande do Sul is without access to the Brazilian Series C

For 2022, Serie C still awaits the other three clubs relegated from Serie B this year. Brasil de Pelotas, lantern, fell early and, for now, the Z-4 ​​of Segundona has Londrina (17th, with 38 pts), Confiança (18th, with 34 pts) and Vitória (19th, with 34 pts).

With hits in the season, Ituano, Criciúma, Tombense and Novorizontino left Serie C and will play the Segundona in 2022. Ituano and Tombense are in the final of the Third Division of the Brazilian this year.

1 of 1 Series C Cup — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF C Series Cup — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

2021 C Club that did not go up and were not relegated

Manaus

Ypiranga-RS

Botafogo-PB

Paysandu

Round Back

rail

highs

Forest

Figueirense

São José-RS

Botafogo-SP

Mirasol

Serie B 2021 relegated club

Club that gained access in Serie D

Aparecida

Campinas

Atlético-CE

ABC

In 2022, Serie C adds up to seven guaranteed clubs in the Northeast, a number that may increase, as Confiança and Vitória are in the Z-4 ​​of Serie B.

Historically with two groups, divided by the criterion of regionalization (North/Northeast) and (Midwest, South and Southeast), Series C next season would be designed like this:

Paysandu

Manaus

Botafogo-PB

rail

highs

Forest

Campinas

Atlético-CE

ABC