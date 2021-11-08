Serie C: Novorizontino joins Tombense, Ituano and Criciúma among those classified for Serie B | brazilian series c

The four teams that move up from Serie C to B are defined. After Tombense, Ituano and Criciúma, it was Novorizontino-SP’s turn to guarantee their place in the second division, this Sunday, for the last round of the quadrangular final. Tigre beat Manaus 2-0 at home and sealed the second consecutive access.
Ituano players celebrate their place in the final of Serie C — Photo: Fernando Roberto/Ituano FC
This Saturday, it was Criciúma’s turn to confirm his return to the second division a year after being relegated. The team from Santa Catarina was the only one to succeed in this endeavor, given that Oeste-SP and Paraná, relegated in the same season, fell to Series D, for example.
Criciúma fans celebrate access with players — Photo: Eduardo Prestes / NSC TV
With the four classified to Serie B, now it remains to define the third-place champion. Ituano and Tombense compete for the title in two games, but the São Paulo team decides at home because of the best campaign. The first game will be on Sunday, while the second game will take place on the 21st.