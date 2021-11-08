Services to the population at Sipat of Hospital São João Batista

The schedule continues until the 12th

The Internal Week for the Prevention of Accidents at Work (Sipat) at Hospital São João Batista (HSJB) takes place from November 8th to 12th and has services aimed at the population.

On Monday, 08, from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and from 1:15 pm to 4:30 pm, in front of the HSJB there is a health action open to the community. There will be a Unimed tent for measuring blood pressure, measuring, weighing and calculating body mass index (BMI). A card with the information will also be given.

The professionals who will work in this specific action are nurse Cristina Machado, from Unimed, and nutritionist Bruna de Carli, from HSJB.

The ICM is a parameter used to know if the weight is in accordance with the height, which can directly interfere with the person’s health and quality of life. Thus, from the result of the BMI, it is also possible to know if the person is within the ideal weight and to identify overweight, obesity or malnutrition in children, adolescents, adults or the elderly.

The schedule continues until the 12th with other internal activities.

Check out the activities:

11/08 from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 1 pm to 4:30 pm Barraca Unimed with blood pressure measurement and BMI test with nurse Cristina Machado and nutritionist Bruna de Carli

11/09 at 1:00 and 1:15 pm Lecture on hand hygiene with the infectious disease physician Diego Costa

11/10 at 1:00 and 1:15 pm Lecture on depression, stress, anxiety and motivation with psychologist Anni Breitenbach

11/11 at 1:15 pm Importance of physical activity with physical educator Rodrigo Dal Pupo

11/12 at 10 am and 1:15 pm Healthy workshop with Nutritionist Bruna de Carli and Bruna Mendo

