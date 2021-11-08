Shares of M. Dias Branco (MDIA3) shoot up with a result showing a strong recovery in margins

The session is of strong high for the shares of M. Dias Branco (MDIA3), leader in the biscuit and pasta markets in Brazil, after the release of the company’s results last Friday (5) at night. At 10:56 am (Eastern time), MDIA3 assets rose 6.25%, to R$ 32.46, after reaching 8% in the beginning of the trading session.

The company recorded a net profit of BRL 196.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, a drop of 25.9% compared to the same period in 2020, when it earned BRL 265.4 million.

Income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was R$286.6 million in the quarter, down 12.6% compared to the R$328 million recorded in the third quarter of last year.

Bradesco BBI highlighted the adjusted Ebitda data, which were 24% above the market consensus and 57% above the bank’s estimate.

In addition, the Ebitda margin (Ebitda on net revenue) recovered much faster than expected by the bank, as a result of price increases and expense cuts, reaching 4.4 percentage points above BBI’s projection and 2.2 points above consensus.

The highlights, analysts point out, are the above-expected consolidated prices (7% higher than projected by BBI) as M. Dias continues to increase prices to offset higher input costs, more than offsetting volumes a little lower than expected.

“The launch of 25 new value-added products for the Piraquê, Vitarella and Richester brands also caught our attention, while general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue were around 1.30 pp below our estimate, as the Efficiency improvement programs resulted in better-than-expected results and stronger-than-expected cash flow generation resulted in M. Dias with net debt/negative EBITDA in the quarter”, they point out, giving the company more firepower for mergers and acquisitions, which are now estimated at around R$1.7 billion.

BBI analysts maintain an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) for shares and a target price of R$40.00. For them, the negative effects of the recent depreciation of the Real (about 60% of costs are in dollars) and higher than expected wheat prices (approximately 45% of costs) were offset by stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings benefits. . “We see stock trading at an attractive P/E multiple [preço sobre lucro] estimated for 2022 of 12 times (below the historical average of 17 times), thus supporting the recommendation”, they assess.

Itaú BBA also evaluates the reported numbers as positive, highlighting the strong recovery of margins in the period. According to Itaú BBA, the result was mainly driven by the company’s pricing strategy, which triggered a margin expansion as prices rose faster than costs.

The bank, in turn, maintains a marketperform recommendation for the shares and a target price of R$30.00.

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related