Sicupira, greatest player in the history of Athletico dies

Barcímio Sicupira Junior, 77 years old, died in Curitiba this Sunday (7th). He was recovering from lung surgery.

Sicupira is until today the greatest scorer in the history of Athletico, with 158 goals.

Born in the city of Lapa, in 1944, he began his career at Clube Atlético Ferroviário in the late 1950s, moved to Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas (RJ) in 1967 and to Botafogo FC (SP) in 1967.

In 1968, he was signed by Athletico where he played for 8 seasons, won the 1970 title and scored 158 goals. In 1972, he played for Corinthians (SP). Graduated in Physical Education, he was a university professor and in the municipal public education system.

Sicupira stopped playing professionally at the age of 31, in 1975. He has been a radio and television commentator since 1976. In 1999, he began working as a commentator on the radio station Banda B, in Curitiba.

This Sunday, Athletico lamented the death of the star — click here to see the club’s rating.

Former player Serginho ‘Cabeção’ Prestes (ex-Athletico, Coritiba and Paraná Clube) lamented the death of Sicupira. “In addition to the megastar that he was, he was a special human being. How sad! I lost a friend, from my chest, from my life, from my heart,” said Serginho, who is a commentator for Banda B radio.

Soon more information.