Simaria’s interview about the death of Marília Mendonça netizens revolt

It was supposed to be an interview about the tragic accident that killed Marília Mendonça, with all the sadness that the moment made inevitable… but the participation of Simaria Mendes, from the duo with Simone, live on “É de Casa”, on Saturday, November 5th, did not go well.

In Spain, wearing huge sunglasses, the country singer was widely criticized by netizens, who accused her of being “egocentric”. And instead of highlighting the late queen of suffering, however, Simaria he used the time he had to talk more about himself than his friend.

“I never left my house without praying, without asking God to take us to places in peace. I would go inside the plane listening to praise, because that was the way I felt safe. Every time I get on the plane I make this request: May God put his hands under the plane,” she said.

As if marilia had been careless, Simaria followed his report, stressing that he takes precautions before boarding aircraft, which further irritated Internet users.

“Simone and I never got on a plane that we didn’t know where it came from. This was always a criterion we had with the team. I was very worried when I had to take planes I didn’t know,” he said.

“Our team was always very careful with this. When my intuition hit and said ‘no it’s going’, I held the wave and said: ‘I’m not going’. The lack of fidelity with us is what causes certain things as well. We have to be careful, we have to ask for this prevention. I always had the favorite drivers, with whom my sister and I felt safe,” he said. Simaria, always putting himself in the foreground.

See +: Simaria gathers influencers in a special dinner

INTERNAUTS REVOLVE

The artist’s statements were not at all pleased and the name of Simaria was among the most cited – negatively – on Twitter. Fans of Marília Mendonça, from other artists and even from the duo Simone and Simaria they accused her of turning what should have been a caring message into a discourse about her own experiences.

“I love Simaria but this interview was basically blaming Marília for not having prayed or checking the origin of the plane”, complained a netizen”; “The interview is about Marília Mendonça and Simaria’s egocentricity only talks about her. What a ridiculous woman,” said another.

The glasses are the least, the worst thing about this interview with Simaria is the enormous ego of only talking about herself in a tribute to Marília, and she also left the implication that Marília was not careful or RELIGIOUS enough to be protected #AtHome— Lili Queiroz (@LiliQueirz1) November 6, 2021

This Simaria is a human being’s GARBAGE. The time was to talk about Marília, her condolences, her friendship, but the fag started to say that her plane never crashes because she asks God, she prays, she listens to praise… SCREW THIS!! LOW!! EGOCENTRIC!! pic.twitter.com/DTLZcFUkci — Sïgnørė Géånn 🇮🇹 (@Geannliima) November 6, 2021

Simaria is the portrait of the “Christian good citizen”

Self-centered, arrogant, no sense, no compassion and no empathy.

This interview also made it very clear the futile side and how hollow it is inside .— Adriana (@adrianaramossi) November 6, 2021

This simaria thinks too much, if it thinks the Brazilian kardashian. Self-centered and unnecessary, can’t she see it’s ABOUT MARILIA? Missed the opportunity to be quiet. And these glasses, these clothes? To talk about someone who died, very SIGNIFICANT #AdeusaMariliaMendonca pic.twitter.com/GhILpcUlrr— BLODREINA🌋 (@leiamikaelson) November 6, 2021

FATAL ACCIDENT

the plane that took Marília Mendonça it fell in the Serra de Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais, around 3:30 pm on Friday, November 5th. The composer was with her producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana. Nobody survived.

MAIN NEWS

Marília Mendonça’s mother felt sick and was taken to the hospital

Details of the wake of Marília Mendonça

Famous people mourn the death of Marília Mendonça

The last video: Marília Mendonça took images moments before boarding the plane

Producer of Marília Mendonça worked with Cristiano Araújo

Remember Marília Mendonça’s unforgettable clips

Sammy Lee talks about the death of Marília Mendonça

Goodbye Marília Mendonça – Photo gallery to remember

Find out about Marília Mendonça’s last concert

Civil police detail the plane crash where Marília Mendonça was traveling

Luciano Huck highlights Marília Mendonça’s legacy

Marília Mendonça plane crashed into high voltage tower

Roberta Miranda feels sick when she finds out about Marília Mendonça’s death

Marília Mendonça sold a private jet during the pandemic

Marília Mendonça left a child with her father before traveling

Marília Mendonça declared herself to her mother on the eve of her death