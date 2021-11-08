Simaria’s interview about the death of Marília Mendonça netizens revolt

It was supposed to be an interview about the tragic accident that killed Marília Mendonça, with all the sadness that the moment made inevitable… but the participation of Simaria Mendes, from the duo with Simone, live on “É de Casa”, on Saturday, November 5th, did not go well.
In Spain, wearing huge sunglasses, the country singer was widely criticized by netizens, who accused her of being “egocentric”. And instead of highlighting the late queen of suffering, however, Simaria he used the time he had to talk more about himself than his friend.
“I never left my house without praying, without asking God to take us to places in peace. I would go inside the plane listening to praise, because that was the way I felt safe. Every time I get on the plane I make this request: May God put his hands under the plane,” she said.
As if marilia had been careless, Simaria followed his report, stressing that he takes precautions before boarding aircraft, which further irritated Internet users.
“Simone and I never got on a plane that we didn’t know where it came from. This was always a criterion we had with the team. I was very worried when I had to take planes I didn’t know,” he said.
“Our team was always very careful with this. When my intuition hit and said ‘no it’s going’, I held the wave and said: ‘I’m not going’. The lack of fidelity with us is what causes certain things as well. We have to be careful, we have to ask for this prevention. I always had the favorite drivers, with whom my sister and I felt safe,” he said. Simaria, always putting himself in the foreground.
See +: Simaria gathers influencers in a special dinner
INTERNAUTS REVOLVE
The artist’s statements were not at all pleased and the name of Simaria was among the most cited – negatively – on Twitter. Fans of Marília Mendonça, from other artists and even from the duo Simone and Simaria they accused her of turning what should have been a caring message into a discourse about her own experiences.
“I love Simaria but this interview was basically blaming Marília for not having prayed or checking the origin of the plane”, complained a netizen”; “The interview is about Marília Mendonça and Simaria’s egocentricity only talks about her. What a ridiculous woman,” said another.
FATAL ACCIDENT
the plane that took Marília Mendonça it fell in the Serra de Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais, around 3:30 pm on Friday, November 5th. The composer was with her producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana. Nobody survived.
MAIN NEWS
Marília Mendonça’s mother felt sick and was taken to the hospital
Details of the wake of Marília Mendonça
Famous people mourn the death of Marília Mendonça
The last video: Marília Mendonça took images moments before boarding the plane
Producer of Marília Mendonça worked with Cristiano Araújo
Remember Marília Mendonça’s unforgettable clips
Sammy Lee talks about the death of Marília Mendonça
Goodbye Marília Mendonça – Photo gallery to remember
Find out about Marília Mendonça’s last concert
Civil police detail the plane crash where Marília Mendonça was traveling
Luciano Huck highlights Marília Mendonça’s legacy
Marília Mendonça plane crashed into high voltage tower
Roberta Miranda feels sick when she finds out about Marília Mendonça’s death
Marília Mendonça sold a private jet during the pandemic
Marília Mendonça left a child with her father before traveling
Marília Mendonça declared herself to her mother on the eve of her death