Son of an airplane copilot who took Marília Mendonça wants to follow in his father’s footsteps in the profession

BRASÍLIA — With his father’s cap in hand, 21-year-old Civil Aviation student Pedro Viana plans to follow in the footsteps of co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana in his career. The young man, who is now in his last period of college, consoled and hugged family and friends at the funeral of the aviator, who died at the age of 37 in a plane crash in Caratinga, west of Minas Gerais, last Friday.

In Goiania:Maximum suffering in the farewell to Marília Mendonça

Marília Mendonça is buried in Goiânia

Tarciso was the co-pilot of the plane that was carrying the singer Marília Mendonça, her uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias, the pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior, and the producer Henrique Bahia. Everybody died.

For the firstborn, the greatest lesson that remains as a teaching is love.

“I believe he will see my graduation from heaven.” I believe that when I receive my aviation diploma, my father will be very happy – says Pedro, visibly moved.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



The young man praised the love relationship between father and son and the example he had in Tarciso:

“He was the best at everything: best dad, best friend, best in aviation, best in church. He lived aviation. When I wasn’t working, I spent the whole day studying, watching airplane videos.

The copilot was veiled and buried this Sunday morning at the Taguatinga Cemetery, in the Federal District. Relatives and friends filled Chapel 1 at the site, 26 kilometers from Brasília. In the procession, the coffin was covered with shirts in honor of the copilot and decorated with white balloons.

The bodies of Tarciso and the pilot came by car from Caratinga, in the western part of the state of Minas Gerais, to Brasília. They were released on Saturday afternoon. Marília and her uncle were veiled and buried on Saturday, in Goiânia. With the presence of family, friends and fans, the farewell was marked by emotion. Henrique Bahia was buried on Saturday in Salvador. Medeiros, on the other hand, was veiled and buried this Sunday morning in Brasília.