Stay on top of this Monday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The end of daylight saving time in the United States interferes with the operation of B3 (SA:). Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill finally passed the House of Representatives, putting select companies in line for some juicy government contracts. China’s export sector is still vibrating as the Communist Party meets to consecrate Xi Jinping as president for life, and natural gas prices in Europe soar as an expected increase in shipments from Russia fails to materialize. Speeches by and by other employees spice up the American economic calendar.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, November 8th.

1. New B3 timetable

With the end of daylight saving time in the United States, the regular trading session of the Brazilian stock exchange extends until 6:00 pm, while the after market is closed. Post-trading trades must only take place on option expiration days. The market opens at 10am.

Meanwhile, in the political field, the former president of the Chamber, deputy Rodrigo Maia (no party), and the PDT filed requests with the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to block the second vote of the PEC dos Precatórios. Both allege that by authorizing remote voting, for example, the current president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), would have acted irregularly to guarantee the approval of the agenda.

According to Maia, Lira would have made an “abuse of power” to “leverage a PEC used as a political maneuver for the reelection of the current government in the 2022 campaigns”. The Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) also issued a statement that this would be the government’s sixth attempt to default in 30 years.

2. Infrastructure project finally approved by the US House

The House of Representatives passed an infrastructure spending bill worth about $1 trillion on Friday night, in a desperately needed boost for President Joe Biden’s fortunes after a week of tough electoral upheavals.

The bill needed the support of a handful of Republican lawmakers to pass, having been rejected by a similar number of progressive Democrats.

The bill calls for about $550 billion in extra federal spending on roads, bridges, broadband access and water systems, among other things. It also includes provisions to implement charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

3. American stock market

US stocks are likely to open higher later, encouraged by the passing of the infrastructure bill that puts a good portion of businesses in line for some government generosity in coming years.

At 8:57 am, the 100 futures were up 0.04%, while the and the futures were up 0.09% and 0.20%, respectively.

Shares in Tesla (NASDAQ:) fell 5.3% in pre-market trading after Elon Musk indicated it would sell 10% of its stake in the company. This would create a temporary overstock of about $20 billion. The move would represent the biggest profit ever made by the company’s CEO, who last week expressed bafflement at the violence with which stocks had risen in response to the announcement of a mass order from car rental company Hertz Global. Musk told himself that no contracts have been signed yet.

Coty (NYSE:) leads the list of results, while PayPal (NASDAQ:) (SA:), tripadvisor (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and IFF report after closing. There will also be a series of speeches from the , including one by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at 11:30 am.

4. Xi may be the one they can’t forget

The Communist Party of China has launched a meeting that analysts say could pave the way for Xi Jinping to rule as president for the rest of his life, breaking five decades of precedent.

The plenary, which will take place behind closed doors, brings together about 400 of the party’s top officials, and is scheduled to take place until Thursday, when it is expected to present a “resolution on history” that will cement Xi’s place at the top.

The meeting typically kicks off a season of political appointments across the country. This may be more volatile than usual, in light of Xi’s shift in this year’s policy priorities to rein in inequality and the housing crisis that has repercussions across the economy. The country’s export sector, however, remains in poor health: data on Sunday showed that prices were 27% above last year’s levels in October.

5. Revive it based on Chinese trade data; Russia leaves Europe short of gas again

Crude oil prices rallied their prices over the weekend, supported by trade data from China and reports that US President Joe Biden may further tighten restrictions on US pipelines despite pressure on major exporters of the world to increase supply last week.

At 8:59 am, US oil futures were up 1.55% to $82.56 a barrel, while US oil futures were up 1.33% to $83.83 a barrel.

However, the main action in energy markets overnight was in Europe, where they surfaced again in response to signs that Russia had not, after all, increased shipments to Europe through its main export pipelines, even with the previous rhetoric from President Vladimir Putin and the gas monopoly Gazprom (MCX:) indicating that they would.