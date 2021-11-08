Strength training for runners: improve performance with these exercises – 11/08/2021

You may have heard countless times that running is a democratic sport: just put on your sneakers and get out there. This is true and amazing! However, in the long term, it is not sustainable. Just running around is not enough. Any runner looking for performance and/or longevity (not suffering from injuries) must also focus on strength training, to prepare the musculature to withstand the demands of the sport.

So it is. As you evolve and increase your mileage throughout the week, the impact on your joints and muscle demand increases. The physical wear and tear is greater and, in order not to get hurt and to be able to go farther and faster, it is necessary to take care of the strengthening work.

Strength exercises also contribute to body definition and body fat reduction. What does this have to do with running practice? Have you ever seen a Kenyan athlete? In this sport, the less weight you have, the “easier” it is to run and the better your performance.

Do you want to take advantage of these benefits and run better? So invest in the training I present below two to three times a week, always on alternate days. The exercise routine lasts about 20 minutes, can be done at home or in the park and will help improve your muscle strength, boost your motor coordination and contribute to fat burning.

Strength training for runners

Below, you can check the text explanation of how to do each of the exercises and also the number of sets and repetitions of the workout. To make the exercises easier to understand, I posted a video on my Instagram @guerreiro.lifestyle, where I show the execution of the movements.

Heating

Do 30 seconds of one exercise and then move on to the next. When you finish the worm, repeat the sequence until you complete 3 sets

– Kitten Stand on all fours (hands and knees flat on the floor). Bring your head back and extend your spine (curving it ‘down’). Then bring your head down and flex your spine (curving it up, like a goose bumps cat).

– Earthworm with climber Standing, lean your torso forward and place your hands on the floor without bending your legs (or bending as little as possible). ‘Walk’ with your hands forward until you are in a push-up position. Now place your right foot on the side of your right hand. Go back and repeat with the other foot. Then return to the starting position by ‘walking’ backwards with your hands.

main training

Do one exercise for 30 seconds and move on to the next. When the last one is finished, repeat the sequence until you complete 3 sets.

– Squat Standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, bend your knees, bring your hips back, and squat down. Return to starting position.

– Flexion of arms with a climber’s abdominal Do a push-up. When lifting your body, bring your right knee closer to your left arm. Go back and bring your left knee closer to your right arm. Go back to stand and push-up position. Do one more push-up and then the climber sit-up. Repeat.

– skipping Standing, run into place, quickly lifting your knees to hip height.

– I sink Standing, step forward with your left foot. Bend your legs and lower your body, bringing your right knee closer to the floor. Return to the starting position and repeat, this time stepping forward with your right foot.

– Adominal crunch Lie on your back. Lift your feet and bend your knees to 90 degrees, leaving them above your hips. Lift your head off the floor and place your hands on your knees, arms outstretched. Stretch your legs without touching your feet to the floor. At the same time, bring your hands behind your head. Come back.

– Superman row Lie face down on the floor. Lift your chest and extend your arms forward, leaving them at shoulder height. Bend your elbows 90 degrees, bringing them behind the line of your shoulders and bringing your shoulder blades together (the little bones we have in the middle of your back). Come back.

– Push ups Stand with your toes and hands flat on the floor. Bend your arms and bring your chest closer to the floor. Pause briefly and return to starting position.

– Raise Standing, bend your legs slightly, throw your hips back and lean your torso slightly forward. “Run in place” taking quick, very short steps, without lifting your feet too much (just enough to get them off the ground).

– Abdominal bike Lie on your back. Bend your legs and keep your heels flat on the floor. Put your hands behind your neck. Lift your torso and bring your right elbow toward your left knee. At the same time, take your foot off the floor and bring your knee toward your torso. Go back and repeat for the other side.