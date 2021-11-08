The former lightweight champion (up to 70.3 kg), Frankie Edgar, became known worldwide for his resistance inside the octagon. but no UFC 268, last Saturday (06), he could not survive the frontal stomp applied by the Ecuadorian Marlon Vera. Worse than that, the American was totally squashed in the face when receiving the attack (see strong image below).

In the fight, Edgar tried to work on the ground, but Vera managed to get up and work on the volume of blows. With the combat balanced, in the third round, the Ecuadorian took a beautiful front step from his hat and hit Frankie’s chin. The former UFC champion was squashed in the face before falling into the octagon.

But if you lost the fight between Frankie Edgar and Marlon Vera at the UFC 268, see the image below of how the face of Frankie Edgar (be careful! The image is strong).

STRONG IMAGE: Former champion gets crushed face after being stepped on ‘à la Anderson Silva’ at UFC 268

This photo of Frankie Edgar from last night might honestly be one of the most brutal punchfaces I’ve ever seen. (📷: @louisgrasse) pic.twitter.com/bJ0PjieiHS — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) November 7, 2021

If he took power from Chito Vera’s kick 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/P28EN8Fb40 — El Rocktagono (@elrocktagono) November 7, 2021